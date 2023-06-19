ADVERTISEMENT
Yvonne Nelson opens up about aborted pregnancy with Sarkodie

Inemesit Udodiong

The actress is spilling some of her secrets in her new book.

Yvonne Nelson says she dated the rapper briefly in 2010

In her new book, I am not Yvonne Nelson, the Ghanaian actress revealed that she got pregnant and aborted it for the rapper.

Narrating the experience on pages 88–95 of chapter eight of her book, she wrote, “I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict. ‘Charlie, it dey there!’, she exclaimed. On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud, and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down."

Next, she dives into their relationship before sharing the rapper's reaction to her pregnancy and the lengths she went to get rid of her baby.

In her words, “I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie... I wouldn’t call what had developed between us a serious relationship. We started talking and got closer and closer. The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been borne by mistake. I was still wondering if the man whose name I bore was my father. How was I going to bring another human being into this world to live like me, someone whose father would reject him or her as Mr. Nelson had rejected me? If there was a way to spare someone else the trauma I was contending with, why would I reject that option, especially when I was not."

In the book, the actress talked about a failed attempt to abort the pregnancy, which involved taking concoctions from a colleague.

She ended the chapter by saying that she regrets not keeping the pregnancy calling it “one of the most regrettable mistakes in my life. If the clock of life could be rewound to my younger self, I would keep it.”

The rapper has not commented on the trending story. Nelson is currently promoting her new book, which launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Ghana.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng

