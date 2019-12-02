Princess Shyngle is taking back all the nasty things she said about her boyfriend during their breakup.

The Ghanaian actress made this known via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 1, 2019, where she shared an adorable photo of her boyfriend and herself. According to her, even though her boyfriend doesn't care about the apology, she is sorry for embarrassing him and his family.

"A while ago I did something very stupid and extremely wrong just because I was angry, mad, bad temper and was simply not thinking. I got it all wrong and accused him wrongly then posted a video of him crying and threatening himself just to embarrass him and ridicule him, that was childish of me and I don’t think I can ever forgive myself for doing that. I am here today to apologize to my man, my family, my followers and friends for my actions, from the bottom of my heart I’m sorry, even though my man said he doesn’t care I know that I was wrong and I’m owning up to it," she wrote.

It didn't end there as she went on to thank everyone who took out time to call her during that period.

"To everyone that called, dm and messaged me to put the video down I want to say thank you. To my husband I want to let you know that I love you with every bit of my heart and soul, I meant it when I said you’re the first man I ever fell in love with and you’ll be my last, thanks for fighting for us, thanks for never giving up and thanks for choosing me. You’re literally my life and I live for you. I love you Frederic Badji my tall, dark, sexy Senegalese hot chocolate 🍫 ❤️💍❤️💍. Happy new month everyone and always let love win ❤️❤️❤️," she concluded.

It would be recalled that Princess Shyngle had called out her boyfriend on social media a few weeks ago. Prior to that, the Ghanaian actress had taken down all her photos on Instagram insisting that she was going through a rough patch.

The voluptuous actress made this known via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 2, 2019. According to her, she will be going off social media for a while over some real-life issues.

"I'm going off social media for a while. I'm going through some real-life issues right now and I need a break to get myself together. I love y'all and pray for me," she wrote.

