Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle has deleted all her photos on Instagram, revealing to fans that she is going through a rough patch and would be needing their prayers.

The voluptuous actress made this known via her Instagram stories on Tuesday, October 2, 2019. According to her, she will be going off social media for a while over some real-life issues.

"I'm going off social media for a while. I'm going through some real-life issues right now and I need a break to get myself together. I love y'all and pray for me," she wrote.

Even though she didn't state what exactly she is going through the actress apparently has a lot on her plate for deleting all her photos on social media which has always brought so much attention to her personality.

Princess Shyngle was in the news late in 2018 after news of her attempted suicide broke the internet. She, however, came out to deny it, insisting that she was only going through a relapse.

The alleged suicide incident

Back in November 2018, there were reports that Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle attempted to commit suicide and was admitted to the hospital for treatments.

According to blogger, Instablog9ja, the actress was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Lagos. Reports have it that the actress took an overdose of medication and drank bleach. Fortunately, she was rescued by a neighbor, who rushed her to Vedic Lifecare Hospital in Lekki.

The blog reports that it has obtained exclusive photos of the actress who is said to be in a critical condition. Her condition has been stabilised by the doctors but she is still in a watch list.