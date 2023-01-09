OAP Nedu’s ex-wife shares cryptic post about emotional abusers

Taking to her Instagram story, Uzoamaka shared a post that states that emotional abusers are nice and sweet to everyone, except the person they are abusing.

She added that most people never believe because of the faux personalities the world sees. “Emotional abusers are nice and sweet to everyone except the person dey are abusing. People would think you are lying about them,” she wrote.

Following the post, she claims that she has been receiving death threats.

Nedu unveils his new lady

The media personality and radio host took to his social media platform to unveil a new woman, whom he described as his queen.

Nedu broke his silence on Instagram when he shared a picture of himself and his new woman with a caption suggesting that they are a couple. He wrote, "Queen of the castle."

Nedu and Uzoamaka's union hit the rocks over alleged domestic violence and a dispute over the paternity of his children.

Uzoamaka criticised the OAP on social media for assaulting her and being a bad father on multiple occasions.

A few weeks after she underwent surgery, Uzoamaka accused Nedu of assaulting her in front of his mother. She also questioned why her husband was still permitted to broadcast marriage-related discussions and shows on Lagos' Wazobiafm, despite the fact that he is one of several men who beat their wives.