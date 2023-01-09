ADVERTISEMENT
OAP Nedu’s ex-wife shares cryptic post about emotional abusers

Babatunde Lawal

This is coming hours after the on-air personality flaunted his new woman.

Nedu’s ex-wife, Uzoamaka shares cryptic post after he posted his new woman [Kemi Filani]
Nedu's ex-wife, Uzoamaka shares cryptic post after he posted his new woman

Uzoamaka, the ex-wife of media personality Nedu, has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story about emotional abuse.

Taking to her Instagram story, Uzoamaka shared a post that states that emotional abusers are nice and sweet to everyone, except the person they are abusing.

She added that most people never believe because of the faux personalities the world sees. “Emotional abusers are nice and sweet to everyone except the person dey are abusing. People would think you are lying about them,” she wrote.

OAP Nedu’s ex-wife shares cryptic post about emotional abusers [Instagram]
OAP Nedu's ex-wife shares cryptic post about emotional abusers

Following the post, she claims that she has been receiving death threats.

Nedu unveils his new lady

The media personality and radio host took to his social media platform to unveil a new woman, whom he described as his queen.

Nedu broke his silence on Instagram when he shared a picture of himself and his new woman with a caption suggesting that they are a couple. He wrote, "Queen of the castle."

Nedu and Uzoamaka's union hit the rocks over alleged domestic violence and a dispute over the paternity of his children.

Uzoamaka criticised the OAP on social media for assaulting her and being a bad father on multiple occasions.

A few weeks after she underwent surgery, Uzoamaka accused Nedu of assaulting her in front of his mother. She also questioned why her husband was still permitted to broadcast marriage-related discussions and shows on Lagos' Wazobiafm, despite the fact that he is one of several men who beat their wives.

In a post shared via his Instagram page on Saturday, September 4, 2021, the OAP accused Uzor of cheating and revealed that he isn't the father of their first child.

Babatunde Lawal
AFRIMA unveils Ahmed Sylla, Sophy Aiida, Pearl Thusi as hosts for 8th edition in Senegal

Sope otilor: BBNaija's Adekunle loses phone to fan who asked him for picture

#MotivationMonday: Yul Edochie shares his secret to living a happy life

Mr Ibu's ode to his wife on her birthday will make you love love

Sarai Korpacz to release 'Holy Ground,' her first single of 2023

Comedian AY advises celebrities to stop seeking validation from social media users

'A Sunday Affair': EbonyLife's new movie is headed to Netflix

Toyin Abraham and a die-hard fan shed tears after an emotional encounter

