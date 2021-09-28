OAP Nedu's paternity drama gets messier as police allegedly seize his 2 children from ex-wife

According to blogger, LIB, Ohiri was invited by the police and told to come along with two of her three children.

The two children were reportedly handed over to their father.

A relative who spoke to the publication questioned why the police will be interfering in a civil matter. He said;

“Can you imagine the Police are interfering in a civil matter because Nedu is influential? This is nothing but oppression. Why should children be brought to SCID? Now, they have been handed over to Nedu. This is sad.”

It would be recalled that on Saturday, September 4, 2021, Ohiri called out the OAP over domestic violence.

In his response, the OAP accused Ohiri of infidelity.