RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

OAP Nedu's paternity drama gets messier as police allegedly seize his 2 children from ex-wife

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Nedu and Ohiri have been at loggerheads since she called him out on social media.

OAP Nedu and his estranged wife Uzor Ohiri [NairaLand]

There are reports that On-Air personality Nedu has in conjunction with the police, has taken his children from his ex-wife, Uzoamaka Ohiri.

Recommended articles

According to blogger, LIB, Ohiri was invited by the police and told to come along with two of her three children.

The two children were reportedly handed over to their father.

www.instagram.com

A relative who spoke to the publication questioned why the police will be interfering in a civil matter. He said;

“Can you imagine the Police are interfering in a civil matter because Nedu is influential? This is nothing but oppression. Why should children be brought to SCID? Now, they have been handed over to Nedu. This is sad.”

It would be recalled that on Saturday, September 4, 2021, Ohiri called out the OAP over domestic violence.

In his response, the OAP accused Ohiri of infidelity.

Ohiri was later invited by the police and advised to stop tackling the OAP on social media.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija 2021: Why I'm happy Angel and Pere are back -Whitemoney

OAP Nedu's paternity drama gets messier as police allegedly seize his 2 children from ex-wife

Forensic report reveals how Baba Ijesha allegedly inserted a car key into Princess' foster daughter's private part

Cheque flexes his versatility on 'Bravo' [Pulse Album Review]

Kevin Hart, Ben Simmons, Saweetie and Wiz Khalifa attend Wizkid’s LA show of ‘Made in Lagos’ US tour

Here's the official trailer for 'Badboys and Bridesmaids'

BBNaija's Tacha confirms she has finally gone under the knife

'Young, Famous & African' premieres at Netflix global fan event Tudum

Bridgerton: Witness the fiery dialogue between Anthony and his new love interest in the Season 2 teaser.

Trending

R. Kelly found guilty, to spend the rest of his life in prison

R Kelly

Rita Dominic steps out in style with her partner Fidelis Anosike

Fidelis Anosike and Rita Dominic [LIB]

Davido's official photographer, Fortune is reportedly dead

Nigerian music star Davido and Fortune [Instagram/Fortune]

Burna Boy gives a tour guide of his palatial home in Lagos

Nigerian music star Burna Boy [Instagram/AmericaDigest]