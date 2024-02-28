ADVERTISEMENT
Fireboy will always remember his date with 'weird and funny' Madonna

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

The Nigerian star says the American reached out to him on Instagram.

Fireboy and Madonna collaborated on a track in 2022 [TBD]

The singer dropped the bombshell confession while speaking with Billboard about his rise to fame. Fireboy, who is a fan of the La Isla Bonita singer, stressed the date was quite an experience for him.

"I'm not going to say everything but I went on a date with Madonna and I would honestly say that it was the most memorable date I've been on," he said with a beaming smile.

The music star described the pop star as "weird and funny" and declared his love for her. "That is one of the highlights of my career. Having a song with Madonna is really something to be proud of because that's the queen of pop," he said.

In February 2022, the buzz of a collaboration circulated across social media when Fireboy was seen in photos with the legendary Madonna, both sporting dark-coloured outfits. The very next month, they released a collaboration of Madonna's old track, Frozen. The original song was released in 1998, off Madonna's album, Ray of Light.

Narrating the genesis of their relationship, Fireboy disclosed that it was the American star who contacted him.

"She sent me a DM on Instagram and told me that she was a fan, and that she loved the most unlikely song on my debut album," the 28-year-old said.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

