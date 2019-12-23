One of the cutest photos you'd be seeing on social media today will be that of Chris Brown and hos cute son, Aeko.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 23, 2019, where he shared a photo of his baby sleeping on his chest. This photo is so cute it's going to make everyone who hasn't experience parenthood get in the mood for it.

This is not the first time Chris Brown will be sharing a photo of his son since his arrival as he did that a few days ago.

These photos are coming a few weeks after the news broke that Chris Brown and his former girlfriend, Ammika Harris has welcomed a baby boy.

The arrival of the baby...

Chris Brown has reportedly welcomed a second child with his girlfriend, Ammika Harris. [ThristyForNews]

According to TMZ, the music star and his girlfriend welcomed a baby boy. Even though Chris hasn't outrightly come out to announce the good news at that time, he, however, posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page two days ago.

Chris Brown had taken to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 20, 2019, where he shared a photo of himself looking down smiling at what is perceived as his baby boy.

Chris Brown had taken to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 20, 2019, where he shared a photo of himself looking down smiling at what is perceived as his baby boy. [Instagram/ChrisBrownOfficial]

He went on to caption the photo with a quote of a date that appears to be the date of the arrival of the baby.