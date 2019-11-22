Chris Brown has reportedly welcomed a second child with his girlfriend, Ammika Harris.

According to TMZ, the music star and his girlfriend welcomed a baby boy. Even though Chris hasn't outrightly come out to announce the good news, he, however, posted a cryptic message on his Instagram page two days ago.

Chris Brown had taken to his Instagram page on Thursday, November 20, 2019, where he shared a photo of himself looking down smiling at what is perceived as his baby boy.

He went on to caption the photo with a quote of a date that appears to be the date of the arrival of the baby.

Chris Brown has reportedly welcomed a second child with his girlfriend, Ammika Harris. [Instagram/ChrisBrownOfficial]

Congratulations to Chris Brown and Ammika Harris on the arrival of their first child together. Chris Brown already had a five-year-old daughter, named Royalty with Nia Guzman.

Chris Brwon already had a five-year-old daughter, named Royalty with Nia Guzman. [Instagram/ChrisBrownOfficial]

About a week ago, the music star had a yard sale in his house which was abruptly stopped after the police stormed his premises.

The yard sale gone wrong...

Chris Brown is pointing accusing fingers at the Los Angeles Police Department for harassing him during his yard sales event. [Instagram/ChrisBrownOfficial]

According to TMZ, Chris Brown had planned a yard sales at his San Fernando Valley residence on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. However, things took a different turn when police officers arrived at the venue to stop the yards sales from happening.

The police authority had revealed that they got a call from someone that suspicious things were being moved into the property, a report Chris denied.

Chris Brown is pointing accusing fingers at the Los Angeles Police Department for harassing him during his yard sales event. [Instagram/ChrisBrownOfficial]

According to him, he was taking his personal stuff out of the house for the yard sales. Well, the Building and Safety official told TMZ that they had to go over rules with Chris on how to throw a garage sale, and what he was and wasn't allowed to do.