AY's reaction to Kevin Ikeduba's now famous video will leave you speechless as he reveals that Nollywood is a back stabbing community.

The comedian took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, where he reacted to Kevin Ikeduba's now-famous video. In his post, AY agreed with the actor in all levels stating different flaws in the industry.

"As a growing actor and a movie producer, NOLLYWOOD has exposed me to both the good, the bad and ugly. Barely few years in the industry, I have experienced all sorts from the stables of the high and mighty self-entitled 'stakeholders', to the very insecured individuals whose only claim to fame is an old testament fact of "We started this industry".The above post by @kevinikeduba has given me the courage to further introduce you to our Nollywood. So welcome to an industry where rivalry and fakeness is fast becoming a legacy designed for posterity. Welcome to a backstabbing community where some pretend to love you in the open and condenm all your determination and efforts to succeed when you are not there. Welcome to an industry where enmity reigns supreme... Eg "If you are using her in the movie, then I can't be on it", or "I can't be in your film and not play the lead role".

"Welcome to an industry where some actors have more visible roles on Instagram and Red Carpets. Welcome to an industry where some would maintain a position that would make you keep to yourself rather than ask for a selfie. Welcome to an industry where some cannot use their platforms to help another colleague to promote his or her work(including the ones they are contracted for). Welcome to an industry where most families mainly depend on public support when one of our own falls sick. Welcome to an industry where some engages themselves daily on WhatsApp groups chatting about how others have no business making movies (even when they break their own records back to back).

"Moving the industry forward goes beyond seeking for the downfall of others, or basking in the euphoria of an old glory that has been taken over by trend and time. Above all, I still see Nollywood as a special place; a place filled with creative geniuses. Working together and supporting ourselves can only make greater arts happen to the diverse audiences we all set out to entertain. But at the end of each plastic characters that comes with movie productions, let's find a way to share our real side. It’ll either scare away every fake person in our life or it will inspire them to finally let go of that mirage called "perfection," he wrote.

It would be recalled that Kevin Ikeduba over the weekend sent brought the internet to a standstill when he slammed his fellow colleagues in the Nollywood industry.

Kevin Ikeduba calls out actors in Nollywood on living fake life

A Nollywood actor Kevin Ikeduba is leading a charge against some colleagues who are dragged for living a fake life. e analyses that their famous status is lacking in depth and love. On Friday, December 7, 2018, Ikeduba shares a video on Instagram to criticize those who are not able to offer genuine help to one another. Kevin Ikeduduba favours openness about one's feelings as opposed to pretense.

In the comments section, most readers commend the actor who joined Nollywood in the year 2000. He is able to act in English and Yoruba movies due to his competence in both languages. Ikeduba is often known for his role as an antagonist in many of the films he has starred in.

His rugged personality on TV is, however, a wide contrast to his true personality. He confirms this in a 2012 interview with Vanguard News.