Actor Chidi Mokeme opens up about running a sex toy business

In a candid conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Mokeme opened up about the thriving nature of that unique business.

When asked if the old reports were fake he said, "It wasn't fake news. I did start a sex toy business, and that business is one of the best out there. It's booming, and that's how I know. We run it the way we do because people want to keep it hidden. More than ten times, I've had products sell out in a single day, and the company runs out of stock just as quickly," Mokeme shared.

During the conversation, the actor emphasised the universal nature of discussions about sex, highlighting its broad appeal.

"What’s the topic you like talking about the most? I said sex. When I said sex, everyone exclaimed, sex! I said yes, that’s exactly it. Because it’s the one thing everybody in the world agrees on. There is no ethnic divide. No religious divides, no racism. Everybody understands it. It’s the one thing that everybody sets out to do in the morning, either with an agenda or not. You are thinking about it one way or another," he added.