ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Actor Chidi Mokeme opens up about running a sex toy business

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

"Sex is the one thing everyone in the world agrees on," said Mokeme.

Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme adds that some of his stock runs out in a day due to demand. [Instagram/ChidiMokeme]
Nigerian actor Chidi Mokeme adds that some of his stock runs out in a day due to demand. [Instagram/ChidiMokeme]

Recommended articles

In a candid conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Mokeme opened up about the thriving nature of that unique business.

When asked if the old reports were fake he said, "It wasn't fake news. I did start a sex toy business, and that business is one of the best out there. It's booming, and that's how I know. We run it the way we do because people want to keep it hidden. More than ten times, I've had products sell out in a single day, and the company runs out of stock just as quickly," Mokeme shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the conversation, the actor emphasised the universal nature of discussions about sex, highlighting its broad appeal.

"What’s the topic you like talking about the most? I said sex. When I said sex, everyone exclaimed, sex! I said yes, that’s exactly it. Because it’s the one thing everybody in the world agrees on. There is no ethnic divide. No religious divides, no racism. Everybody understands it. It’s the one thing that everybody sets out to do in the morning, either with an agenda or not. You are thinking about it one way or another," he added.

Mokeme, back in 2009, stressed that his bold approach and candid discussions are aimed towards the gradual destigmatisation of adult toys and conversations about intimacy for couples. The actor's openness about the success of his business challenges societal norms and encourages conversations around a topic that many may consider private.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chidi Mokeme recounts experience with partial facial paralysis

Chidi Mokeme recounts experience with partial facial paralysis

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

Actor Chidi Mokeme opens up about running a sex toy business

Actor Chidi Mokeme opens up about running a sex toy business

My father was a pastor and he made me hate God - musician Spyro

My father was a pastor and he made me hate God - musician Spyro

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

6 Grammy achievements Burna Boy is the first Nigerian to attain

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to perform at the Grammys live event

Burna Boy becomes first African artist to perform at the Grammys live event

'She dances like David' — How gospel singer Moses Bliss met Ghanaian fiancée

'She dances like David' — How gospel singer Moses Bliss met Ghanaian fiancée

Prime Video suspends support for Nigerian originals, guts local team

Prime Video suspends support for Nigerian originals, guts local team

'A Tribe Called Judah' records a 55% gross fall as holiday rush dwindles

'A Tribe Called Judah' records a 55% gross fall as holiday rush dwindles

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kafayat Shafau-Ameh remains an inspiration to young Nigerian dancers. [Instagram/KaffyDance]

Dancer Kaffy opens up on why she chose dancing

Funke Akindele [Instagram/funkejenifaakindele]

I don't see my past marriages as failures - Actress Funke Akindele

Mabel Makun says that she is involving the police over an alleged threat to her life [Instagram.realmabelmakun]

AY Makun's wife Mabel alleges abuse in cryptic post, social media reacts

Tiwa Savage continues with her hustle after being robbed in London yesterday [Instgram/Tiwasavage]

Tiwa Savage reacts to being robbed in London this week