Spirituality: Here's what to do when you are angry with God

Being angry with God can actually improve your relationship with Him if handled right.

  Published:
Everyone including Christians goes through two moments in their lives - when life is great and you could not be happier with God and when things are falling apart and you become so angry with Him. Here is what to do when you are faced with the latter:

Let it out

Holding your anger at God just leads to resentment and eventually a disconnect in your relationship (this applies to all kinds of relationships). This is why it's so important to always let it out. Tell Him exactly how you feel. Trust me, this feels a lot better than trying to bottle things up. Once you do this, you make room for God to pour into you, giving you the much-needed peace and comfort you require.

Country star Carrie Underwood recently shared her experience with being angry with God. After suffering three miscarriages in the last two years, she told CBS News how she opened up to Him.

"I was just sobbing," she said. "I was like, 'Why on earth do I keep getting pregnant if I can't have a kid? What is this? Either shut the door or let me have a kid." She added: "For the first time, I feel like I actually told God how I felt."

Telling Him exactly how she felt led to a testimony. In her words, "That was like a Saturday - and the Monday I went to the doctor to, like, confirm another miscarriage. And they told me everything was great. He heard me."

The star is currently expecting her second child with her hockey player husband Mike Fisher.

Read your Bible

You might not feel like it but it is important to turn to the Bible especially when you are angry. The Word of God is the best place to go to when you angry because you are reminded of God's goodness. Yes, things are not going your way and you are angry but it does not change God's nature, which is pure goodness. Another great thing about reading the scriptures is realizing that you are not the first person to be angry with God. A lot of Biblical figures including God's favorite - King David - had their moments of anger especially when they felt abandoned and alone in their moments of need.

Psalm 22:1–2 reads, "My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Why are you so far from saving me, so far from the words of my groaning? O my God, I cry out by day, but you do not answer, by night, and am not silent."

Reading about their pain and anger and eventually praise will really help you deal with your dark thoughts.

Psalm 3:1–6 says, "O Lord, I have so many enemies; so many are against me. So many are saying, "God will never rescue him!" But you, O Lord, are a shield around me; you are my glory, the one who holds my head high."

Reading the Bible reminds you of how loved you are play

Reading the Bible reminds you of how loved you are

(Shutterstock)

 

Talk to someone

Human beings were not created to do life in insolation. We are meant to fellowship with others, caring for them and letting them for us which is why God often uses people to comfort us and give us a different perspective.

Galatians 6:2 says, "Carry each other's burdens, and in this way, you will fulfill the law of Christ."

So, don't be ashamed to tell someone exactly how you feel.

Watch the video below to see a powerful sermon on being angry with God.

