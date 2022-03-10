The Visionary: How Tomi Arayomi founded Pioneer Church

Tomi has since been featured on mainstream media including BBC, Revelation TV, the Times Malawi, TBN, Channels TV, where he has been recognized for his national and personal prophetic accuracy. Tomi is a governmental prophet and has had the privilege of consulting prophetically with leaders of nations in their homes at the United Nations and in Parliament.

In 2019, a few months before the UK went into lockdown, Tomi was led by the Lord to relaunch RIG Nation which he had originally founded in 2007. RIG stands for Restoring Issachar's Generation, a mission based on 1 Chronicles 12:32: "The sons of Issachar who had an understanding of the times to know what Israel ought to do." The ministry's vision is to restore the apostolic and prophetic ministry back into the Body of Christ and to equip this generation to be in a position and condition for use by God.

In April 2020, Tomi launched Pioneers Church as an online church which together with other training and social commentary programmes, has attracted an international audience of over 100,000 subscribers on RIG Nation's YouTube channel. During the lockdown, Tomi filmed over 100 training videos which now form the basis of the RIG Nation's School of Apostles and Prophets and in June 2021, launched apostolic centres in London, United Kingdom and Lagos, Nigeria.

At the start of 2022, Tomi heard the Lord calling for crusades to be held across Africa and in other continents also. Recognising a deep sense of urgency the Lord had placed within his spirit, Tomi launched the first crusade in Warri Kingdom, Delta State, Nigeria, in February 2022, followed quickly by a crusade in Benin City and with a schedule each month in other nations and continents.

Tomi is the author of twelve books, the most recent being “Eat, Sleep, Prophesy, Repeat” and “The Cosmopolitan Christian”.

Tomi and his wife Tahmar have three beautiful sons, Harvey, Perez and Silas. After hearing a word from the Lord, the family recently relocated to Nigeria from the United Kingdom.

