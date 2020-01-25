The Adamawa branch Chairman of CAN, Bishop Dami Mamza, urged faithfuls of the two religions not to fall to the antics of insurgents trying to create friction between the majority peace loving members of the two faiths.

Mamza made the call in Yola on Friday while receiving a delegation from President Muhammadu Buhari, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustafa.

The Federal Government delegation paid CAN a condolence visit over the death of Rev. Lawal Andimi killed by Boko Haram insurgents Rev. Denis Bagauri killed by suspected kidnappers in the state.

Mamza stressed the need for Christians and Muslims to unite and support security agencies in exposing bad eggs among their followers and others using religion to cause crisis.

While lauding Buhari for identifying with them in this period of grief, Mamza said the Christian community would support government in promoting peace.

“We want you to express our appreciation to the President. We receive with gratitude his condolence and we will continue to pray for him and for our country to enjoy peace.”

Mamza said that the Christian community in Adamawa would engage on three-day special prayer and fasting on Monday and urged other faithfuls to join them in seeking divine intervention for lasting peace.

Earlier, the SGF said he was in Yola on behalf of the president to commiserate with the people, particularly Christian community over the killings and to assure them of government commitment to address the security challenges.

While praying for the repose of the deceased, Mustafa urged the people to use the moment for sober reflection on ways to unite in finding a lasting solution to the security challenges.

He also urged religious and other leaders to guard their utterances on moments like this so as not to create unnecessary tension.

“It is expected of us at this moment not to engage in actions or say things that would further exacerbate the situation instead of bringing healing and comfort.

“We should not do anything that will bring more grief to our communities,” Mustafa advised.