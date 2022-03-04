RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Communities  >  Religion

Faith-based ignorance killing our people - Dr Richard Okoye

Authors:

Pulse Mix

The President of Save a life Hospital, also known as dr Save a life, spoke on the vital issue concerning faith and ignorance.

Dr Richard Okoye
Dr Richard Okoye

In this clip he is seen highlighting the fact that a lot of people have lost their lives due to ignorance associated with religion and health. He encouraged religious leaders to always advise their members to take their health as priority not minding their faiths. The message has been widely spread on the internet with a lot of people highly receptive of it.

Recommended articles

About Save a Llife

SaveALife Mission Hospital is an ISO-Certified group of hospitals with over 500 bed strength, fully equipped for multi-specialty procedures including: IVF/ICSI Fertility Treatment, Laparoscopy, Knee/Hip Replacement, Laser Cataract and Prostate surgeries, Liver transplant etc..

Their Operating Philosophy: To reverse medical tourism towards Africa through provision of unparallel world class health care services.

They offer technology aided diagnostic and treatment equipment that diagnose and treat most misdiagnosed and poorly managed cases. Our endoscopy and laparoscopy procedures ensures average hospital stay of 24-72 hours after surgeries.

The message in the video is very clear and informative.

---

#FeaturedByDrRichardOkoye

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

Dear men, here are 5 things women wish you do during s*x

South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert has lost over $1 billion due to Ukraine, Russia conflict

South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert has lost over $1 billion due to Ukraine, Russia conflict

Couple die while having s*x inside stationary car along highway (video)

Couple die while having s*x inside stationary car along highway (video)

Timaya arrested hours after being accused of hit and run

Timaya arrested hours after being accused of hit and run

Countries with the most nuclear weapons

Countries with the most nuclear weapons

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men

Timaya breaks silence after arrest over hit and run incident, says he was running away from 4 men