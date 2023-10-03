ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Communities  >  Religion

7 healthy living tips from Islamic teachings

Samiah Ogunlowo

The teachings of Islam encompass not only matters of spirituality but also guidelines for leading a healthy and balanced life.

Hydration is key [Creative Market]
Hydration is key [Creative Market]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Here are seven valuable health and lifestyle tips derived from Islamic teachings that can help you cultivate a happier, healthier life;

The Quran advises moderation in all aspects of life, including eating. Overindulgence can lead to various health issues. Islam encourages mindful eating, where one consumes just enough to nourish the body and maintain good health.

ADVERTISEMENT
Islam teaches moderation in eating [Creative Market]
Islam teaches moderation in eating [Creative Market] Pulse Nigeria

Follow the example of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) who emphasised eating in moderation and filling one-third of the stomach with food, one-third with water, and leaving one-third empty.

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) encouraged physical activity and stressed the importance of maintaining a strong and healthy body. Engage in regular physical exercise, even if it's a simple daily walk.

Physical fitness not only improves physical health but also enhances mental well-being and productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam encourages staying hydrated, and it's advised to begin meals with a sip of water. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps in digestion, detoxification, and maintaining overall health.

Adequate hydration is a simple yet powerful way to support your body's functions.

Islamic teachings emphasise the importance of maintaining good mental health. Seek refuge in prayer during challenging times, and do not hesitate to seek professional help if needed. Remember that mental well-being is as crucial as physical health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam places significant importance on cleanliness and hygiene. Regularly washing your hands, body, and clothes not only fulfils a religious duty but also promotes good health. Cleanliness is a preventive measure against illnesses.

Islamic dietary laws encourage the consumption of wholesome and pure foods. Ensure your diet is balanced and includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Avoid excessive consumption of unhealthy or processed foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Building a strong sense of community and fostering compassion are integral to Islamic teachings. Surround yourself with positive relationships and support networks. Engaging in acts of charity and helping those in need can also contribute to your emotional well-being.

Incorporating these seven healthy living tips from Islamic teachings into your daily life can significantly improve your overall well-being.

Remember that a holistic approach to health includes not only physical but also mental and spiritual aspects.

Live a life that aligns with your faith and supports your health [Getty Images]
Live a life that aligns with your faith and supports your health [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria

By following these principles, you can lead a balanced, fulfilling life that aligns with your faith and supports your health and happiness.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

3 food items legal in Nigeria but banned abroad

Top 5 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s outfits during the BBNaija All Stars season

Top 5 Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s outfits during the BBNaija All Stars season

11 things to do when travelling to another country

11 things to do when travelling to another country

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest data prices from June to September

Top 10 African countries with the cheapest data prices from June to September

Comedian Basketmouth apologises to colleague AY Makun after years of beef

Comedian Basketmouth apologises to colleague AY Makun after years of beef

4 celebrities react to Ilebaye's win on 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

4 celebrities react to Ilebaye's win on 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

5 Nollywood historical films you should see on October 1

5 Nollywood historical films you should see on October 1

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

Seun Kuti struts his stuff on the Paris Fashion week runway

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The path to spiritual growth is unique for each individual [Getty Images]

5 ways to strengthen your relationship with God

Hydration is key [Creative Market]

7 healthy living tips from Islamic teachings