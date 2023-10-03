7 healthy living tips from Islamic teachings

Here are seven valuable health and lifestyle tips derived from Islamic teachings that can help you cultivate a happier, healthier life;

1. Moderation in eating

The Quran advises moderation in all aspects of life, including eating. Overindulgence can lead to various health issues. Islam encourages mindful eating, where one consumes just enough to nourish the body and maintain good health.

Follow the example of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) who emphasised eating in moderation and filling one-third of the stomach with food, one-third with water, and leaving one-third empty.

2. Regular physical activity

Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) encouraged physical activity and stressed the importance of maintaining a strong and healthy body. Engage in regular physical exercise, even if it's a simple daily walk.

Physical fitness not only improves physical health but also enhances mental well-being and productivity.

3. Hydration is key

Islam encourages staying hydrated, and it's advised to begin meals with a sip of water. Drinking enough water throughout the day helps in digestion, detoxification, and maintaining overall health.

Adequate hydration is a simple yet powerful way to support your body's functions.

4. Prioritise mental health

Islamic teachings emphasise the importance of maintaining good mental health. Seek refuge in prayer during challenging times, and do not hesitate to seek professional help if needed. Remember that mental well-being is as crucial as physical health.

5. Cleanliness and hygiene

Islam places significant importance on cleanliness and hygiene. Regularly washing your hands, body, and clothes not only fulfils a religious duty but also promotes good health. Cleanliness is a preventive measure against illnesses.

6. Balanced diet and nutrition

Islamic dietary laws encourage the consumption of wholesome and pure foods. Ensure your diet is balanced and includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Avoid excessive consumption of unhealthy or processed foods.

7. Compassion and community

Building a strong sense of community and fostering compassion are integral to Islamic teachings. Surround yourself with positive relationships and support networks. Engaging in acts of charity and helping those in need can also contribute to your emotional well-being.

Incorporating these seven healthy living tips from Islamic teachings into your daily life can significantly improve your overall well-being.

Remember that a holistic approach to health includes not only physical but also mental and spiritual aspects.

