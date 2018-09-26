Spirituality: Here's how you can improve your prayer life

news

Want to improve your prayer life? Then, you have come to the right place. Here is how:

Just start

If you are really serious about improving your prayer life, then start. Let go of the mentality that praying has to be this stiff, formal affair because it really isn't. Prayer is basically a conversation , an honest one where you tell Him exactly how you feel and make room for Him to respond. So, stop waiting for the tight way place or time and just start if you really want a better prayer life. Do it as often as possible until it becomes second nature-which is the goal (See 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18).

Be intentional and disciplined

Remember the popular saying, ' If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail?' Well, this definitely applies here. Now, that you have the decision to improve your better life, you need to figure out a way to make this a reality. This is why discipline and being intentional comes in. Create reminders on your phone, in your head that remind you to take some time out of your day and talk with your Father. It may seem weird at first but it won't last that way forever. One day, you won't need a reminder because praying in good, bad, and all times would have become your default setting.

Pray about every single thing

Replace the word 'pray' here with 'talk', 'ask' or 'commune' as the case may be. The best way to improve your prayer life is to stop waiting for the perfect time or need and just talk to Him every single time. Talk to Him on your way to work, while cooking, when you are trying to decide what to wear. I'm sure you get the picture.

Replace worrying with prayer

Philippians 4:6 says, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God."

Whenever you tempted to worry or panic over whatever, make the conscious decision to pray instead .

Keep a prayer journal

This helps you keep track of your prayers, dreams, goals, issues, Bible verses for every season or whatever God tells you. writing and later seeing how God answered your prayers will definitely deepen your faith in God which will increase to your desire to pray more.