Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Spirituality: Here's how you can improve your prayer life

Spirituality Here's how you can improve your prayer life

It really isn't that complicated, you just have to start.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spirituality: Here's how you can improve your prayer life play Improve your prayer life by starting now (dowym)

Want to improve your prayer life? Then, you have come to the right place. Here is how:

Just start

If you are really serious about improving your prayer life, then start. Let go of the mentality that praying has to be this stiff, formal affair because it really isn't. Prayer is basically a conversation, an honest one where you tell Him exactly how you feel and make room for Him to respond. So, stop waiting for the tight way place or time and just start if you really want a better prayer life. Do it as often as possible until it becomes second nature-which is the goal (See 1 Thessalonians 5:16–18).

Pray every single time play

Pray every single time

(stephenbarnett)

 

Be intentional and disciplined

Remember the popular saying, ' If you fail to plan, you are planning to fail?' Well, this definitely applies here. Now, that you have the decision to improve your better life, you need to figure out a way to make this a reality. This is why discipline and being intentional comes in. Create reminders on your phone, in your head that remind you to take some time out of your day and talk with your Father. It may seem weird at first but it won't last that way forever. One day, you won't need a reminder because praying in good, bad, and all times would have become your default setting.

ALSO READ: Nathaniel Bassey encourages Christians to keep praying

Pray about every single thing

Replace the word 'pray' here with 'talk', 'ask' or 'commune' as the case may be. The best way to improve your prayer life is to stop waiting for the perfect time or need and just talk to Him every single time. Talk to Him on your way to work, while cooking, when you are trying to decide what to wear. I'm sure you get the picture.

Prayer isn't an event play

Prayer isn't an event

(jsparkblog)

 

Replace worrying with prayer

Philippians 4:6 says, "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God."

Whenever you tempted to worry or panic over whatever, make the conscious decision to pray instead.

Any time and every time is the perfect time for prayer play

Any time and every time is the perfect time for prayer

(barbdahlgren)

 

Keep a prayer journal

This helps you keep track of your prayers, dreams, goals, issues, Bible verses for every season or whatever God tells you. writing and later seeing how God answered your prayers will definitely deepen your faith in God which will increase to your desire to pray more.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze OAP says Pastor Kumuyi, Sam Adeyemi are true pastors bullet
2 Hillsong Everyone's favorite Christian group is coming to Nigeria for...bullet
3 Pornography Why Christians desperately need to stop watching pornbullet

Related Articles

Power of Prayer Nathaniel Bassey encourages Christians to keep praying
Prayer 5 things Jesus Christ says about praying to God
Spirituality Here is why God isn't answering your prayers
Spiritual Tips 3 great ways to pursue God this week
Prayer Challenge Doing this will recharge your spiritual life this week
Bible Study 3 easy ways to improve your personal reading habits
Spirituality 5 things to do when you are faced with temptations
Spiritual Tips What you need to avoid if you want answered prayers

Religion

Pope Francis on effect of sexual abuse on Catholic church
Pope Francis Holy Father talks about the effect of sexual abuse scandals on Catholic church
Avril Lavigne: Popular singer is back with a gospel song!
Avril Lavigne Popular singer is back with a gospel song!
Pastor Oyemade: What to do when you are faced with challenges
Pastor Poju Oyemade Here is what to do when you are faced with challenges
Prayer: Nathaniel Bassey encourages Christians to keep praying
Power of Prayer Nathaniel Bassey encourages Christians to keep praying
X
Advertisement