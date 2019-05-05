They made the remarks on Sunday in Ilorin during the first Ramadan lecture, organised by ‘Muslimah Connect’, a Non-Governmental Organisation, founded in 2018 by Hajia Zyna’ib Shittu to uplift the status of Muslim women in the society.

Dr Saudat Abdulbaqi, a Lecturer at the Mass Communication Department, University of Ilorin, said that before someone could embark on a change, it is necessary to understand where he or she is coming from.

“Review the past, compare with the present and have a forecast for the future.

“It is very necessary for women to audit themselves. This self-auditing is necessary.

“In order to advance, you need to know what you are doing right, what you are doing wrong, in order to improve and to review the objectives of life.

“It is very important for Muslim women that we identified with three cardinal principles of life.

“The first is to remember that we came from Almighty Allah and He will hold us responsible for all our deeds, so we should not deceive ourselves, knowing fully well what is right to be done.

“The second is that we are in this world to worship Almighty Allah, apart from the five pillars of Islam,’’ Abdulbaqi said.

According to her, whatever good thing we do is an act of worship and like our relationship with our family, friends, neighbours, colleagues and anybody we come across, whatever we do, we will account for it.

“Thirdly, we shall all return to Almighty Allah, so we should be mindful of our behaviour.

“Instead of gossiping about others, fighting and planning evils, we should spend our time in doing good things, worshipping and asking for his mercy.

“We come from Almighty Allah. We are in this world because of Him and we are going back to him at the end

“I encourage everyone to review the past in order to project for the future, especially in this Ramadan.

“We should forgive one another, live in peace and be responsible in every role we play in this world as we will account for everything in the hereafter,’’ Abdulbaqi said.

Another Guest Speaker, Hajia Bilqees Oladimeji, called on all Muslim women around the world to help each other during Ramadan and afterward and give to people in need to make fasting easier for them.

“Be kind and generous if Allah has blessed you. Do not hide His Rahman and then remember your responsibilities as a woman, a sister, a wife, a mother and most importantly a Muslim.

“To our men, support your wives, sisters, In-laws; treat women with respect, love, kindness and give them what belongs to them

“A woman cannot build a happy home alone. It is a collective effort.

“Play your part, including the financial aspects and say no to wife battery and every gender-based violence and most of it all, fear Allah, who sees all that you do,’’ Oladimeji said.

She urged the government to come up with policies that are women-friendly; policies that will support a fair representation of women in governance and promote girl child education and empowerment programmes.

“There is need to strengthen the Women Affairs Ministry to be proactive and meet the yearnings of women and children,’’ Oladimeji said.