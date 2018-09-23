Pulse.ng logo
Pastor Oyemade talks about church errors, Daddy Freeze reacts

Pastor Poju Oyemade Popular cleric shares thoughts on the some of the church's biggest errors

Daddy Freeze has respectfully disagreed with the Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos.

Pastor Oyemade talks about church errors, Daddy Freeze reacts play

Poju Oyemade is the Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos

(thebreakingtimes)

On September 22, 2018, Pastor Poju Oyemade took to social media to share his thoughts on the some of the biggest errors in the church.

The Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos wrote about the history of the mistakes people have made while trying to correct certain errors.

He said, "The history of the Church has shown that some of the biggest errors entered in while people were trying to correct an error. You may disagree with something that is wrong but you must not while trying to correct it take steps that violate the scriptures for then something worse emerges."

According to the church's website, "Pastor Poju is a teacher of the Word."

According to the church's website, "Pastor Poju is a teacher of the Word."

(insightsforliving)

 

Pastor Oyemade went on to offer his opinion on what it really takes to correct a mistake.

In his words, "Correcting an error within the Church requires a high degree of skill. This is why Paul said, "If any man be overtaken by a fault, ye which are spiritual restore such a one in the spirit of meekness; considering thyself, lest thou also be tempted." Satan's strategy has always been, destroy a truth by pushing excessiveness in its practice then introduce an error while trying to correct it."

"It takes a lot of spiritual maturity to correct an error. Using the medical profession as an example, preaching and teaching is like a physician who applies doses of medication to his patient, but correcting an error requires surgery, like cutting open a person. It is a delicate process," he concluded.

ALSO READ: Daddy Freeze throws shade at Pastor Poju Oyemade

Daddy Freeze reacts

Pastor Oyemade's post did not sit well with the OAP and convenor of the free the sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze.

He took to his Instagram account to say why he respectfully disagrees with the cleric's opinion. Freeze asked, "With all due respect sir, I absolutely disagree with this. Why are you so allergic to change? What is so scary about moving back to the path of truth and light?"

The controversial personality went on to share what he says is the greatest error of them all. He backed his point with Matthew 21:12 and 13.

He said, "The greatest error of this generation is what Christianity has become! When more than 90% of today's doctrines are man-made, many with pagan origin. When Jesus flogged the money changers out of the temple this is exactly the reason why and the scriptures are clear JESUS DIDN'T START TEACHING UNTIL HE DROVE ALL THE MONEY CHANGERS OUT! As long as the church is still filled with money changers, Jesus has no business there! It is your duty as well as mine to get them out, only then can we worship God in truth and in spirit, like it was intended!"

Freeze came onto the religious scene in 2016 when he criticised Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide for saying that tithing qualifies a believer for God's blessing.

Since then, he has become a major religious critic.

