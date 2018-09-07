Pastor Adefarasin says not tithing will lower reward in heaven

news

Pastor Paul Adefarasin says not paying your tithe will reduce your reward in heaven.

In a newly uploaded video, the House on the Rock founder insists that tithing is an important Biblical principle that should be followed by all Christians.

The clip starts with what could be regarded as shade against Daddy Freeze and his fellow anti-tithers. In his words, "Don't get frozen on that because they are many people who affirm what they have no knowledge in."

Pastor Adefarasin continues by highlighting the need to give not just your 10% but beyond that.

"There are principles in our kingdom… In the kingdom of God, we have a protocol and our protocol is giving," he explains. "There is old testament giving and there is new testament giving. Old Testament has a benchmark, the benchmark for old testament giving is the floor for new testament giving and both are works, upon which are rewarded in heaven."

He concludes by explaining the consequences of not paying your tithe saying, "You won't go to hell if you don't tithe but you ain't going to be getting much of a tithe for not giving liberally."

Freeze reacts

The video above was shared by the well-known tithing critic and all-around religious activist.

He responded by challenging the popular pastor. His caption read, " Is that a shade? Don't get Frozen on this? There are people who affirm what they have no knowledge in. If you Don't tithe, you won't get much of a crown? I hereby challenge him to a public debate on tithing."

Freeze also addressed the issue in the Youtube video above titled: 'Get Frozen; My Response To Paul Adefarasin."