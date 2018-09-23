Pastor Adeboye: RCCG G.O shares the secret to defeating Satan

news

Pastor Adeboye shares the secret to defeating Satan.

Vanguard reports that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, made this revelation at a special prayer programme for fathers, grandfathers, intending fathers and their families at the national headquarters of the church in Ebute-Meta, Lagos.

The popular cleric said that the key to overcoming the devil is to associate with God. According to Pastor Adeboye, doing this will give people authority over the forces of darkness.

In his words, "If you associate yourself with the Almighty, then you will have dominion over the mighty. No forces of darkness or power can be likened to that of the Almighty God. Genuine Christians are far above principalities and powers. If you are a true child of God, you are far above principalities and powers.

"Witches, wizards, demons are all under your feet. You have dominion over every force of darkness. I am amazed when I hear Christians saying witches are after me. You are not to run away from them. You are the light, darkness must disappear wherever you are."

The event was themed: 'Dominion over the mighty.'

Fast Facts on Pastor Adeboye

Prior to becoming the G.O of one of the most popular churches in Nigeria, the cleric was a Maths lecturer at the University of Lagos (Unilag).

Things changed when he crossed parts with Pa Josiah Akindayomi (1909–1980), who founded RCCG in 1952.

Upon joining the church, he acted as the interpreter for Akindayomi, translating his sermons from Yoruba into English. Eventually, he started organizing Bible Study meetings, Crusades, Revivals, Outreaches, and evangelistic meetings.

Reportedly, he knew he was going to become the G.O about five years before it actually happened. According to several sources, Adeboye got two divine revelations, five years and one year before the appointment.

Unknown to Adeboye, Pa Akindayomi had already known that he was going to be his successor before he even became an RCCG member. He had received a divine revelation in the early 70s that his successor would be "a young educated man".

It all came to pass after the RCCG founder's death November 2, 1980. Pastor Adeboye succeeded on January 21, 1981. He was only 38 years at the time of the appointment.