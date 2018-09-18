Kirk Franklin: Why Gospel legend decided to forgive his dad

news

Kirk Franklin forgives his father after 47 years of harboring ill-feelings toward him.

On Sunday, September 16, 2018, the 12-time Grammy awards winner took to Facebook to share his reason for deciding to finally forgive his dad.

He first narrates how he spent his life hating his father for giving him up for adoption. Exodus News reports that Franklin's mother was only 15 when she had him. While considering abortion, her aunt intervened and ended up raising the talented artist as her own.

As a result, Franklin, who says he "never knew" his father, spent his entire life hating his dad. This changed when he heard about his dad's ill health.

He writes, "So…..Two days ago, I received an anonymous call that my biological father, who I never knew, has 3–6 months to live. I've lived my entire life hating this man. He and my biological mother gave me up for adoption, and it left me never feeling good enough….to this very day. I took my hate for him and used it as fuel to be the best father I could be for my own."

Why Gospel music legend decided to forgive his father

The 48-year-old musician goes on to say that his faith helped him fly out to Houston to forgive his father in person.

In his words, "But what I did wrong, is I never took that fuel, and turn it into forgiveness….and that is wrong. Wrong for him, me, and the God I proclaim to represent. How can I preach what I don't practice. So I flew to Houston yesterday to do that. It's painful, it's a process, but how disappointed I would be in myself for this man to leave this earth without being forgiven. He deserves to receive what God gives me every day."

He acknowledges how difficult forgiveness can be writing, "Pray for him, and for me. God this is hard…I weep as I write."

What a powerful story of forgiveness, grace, and love!