Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Kirk Franklin: Why Gospel legend decided to forgive his dad

Kirk Franklin Here is why Gospel music legend decided to forgive his father after 47 years

The gospel star forgives his father for giving him up for adoption at an early age.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kirk Franklin: Why Gospel legend decided to forgive his dad play

Kirk Franklin forgives his father after hating him for 47 years

(flawlessdabarber.)

Kirk Franklin forgives his father after 47 years of harboring ill-feelings toward him.

On Sunday, September 16, 2018, the 12-time Grammy awards winner took to Facebook to share his reason for deciding to finally forgive his dad.

He first narrates how he spent his life hating his father for giving him up for adoption. Exodus News reports that Franklin's mother was only 15 when she had him. While considering abortion, her aunt intervened and ended up raising the talented artist as her own.

Kirk Franklin: Why Gospel legend decided to forgive his dad play

Kirk Franklin forgives his father after hating him for 47 years

(cbnnews)

 

As a result, Franklin, who says he "never knew" his father, spent his entire life hating his dad. This changed when he heard about his dad's ill health.

He writes, "So…..Two days ago, I received an anonymous call that my biological father, who I never knew, has 3–6 months to live. I've lived my entire life hating this man. He and my biological mother gave me up for adoption, and it left me never feeling good enough….to this very day. I took my hate for him and used it as fuel to be the best father I could be for my own."

Why Gospel music legend decided to forgive his father

The 48-year-old musician goes on to say that his faith helped him fly out to Houston to forgive his father in person.

In his words, "But what I did wrong, is I never took that fuel, and turn it into forgiveness….and that is wrong. Wrong for him, me, and the God I proclaim to represent. How can I preach what I don't practice. So I flew to Houston yesterday to do that. It's painful, it's a process, but how disappointed I would be in myself for this man to leave this earth without being forgiven. He deserves to receive what God gives me every day."

He acknowledges how difficult forgiveness can be writing, "Pray for him, and for me. God this is hard…I weep as I write."

What a powerful story of forgiveness, grace, and love!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Depression 7 awesome psalms to read when you are strugglingbullet
2 Depression Severe anxiety causes American pastor to commit suicidebullet
3 Spiritual Warfare 10 Bible verses to help you when Satan attacksbullet

Religion

Gender Wars: Bishops tell Christians to stop calling God 'He'
Gender Wars Bishops tell Christians to stop referring to God as a 'He'
Catholic Priests accused of sexually abusing 3,600 children
Catholic Church Priests accused of sexually abusing over 3,600 children
Spirituality: How to tell if your spiritual life is great
Spirituality How to tell if your spiritual life is great or not
Rev Funke Adejumo celebrates 40 yrs of being a born Christian
Rev Adejumo Popular preacher celebrates 40 years of being a born Christian