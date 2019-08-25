The Board Public Relations Officer, Malam Yunusa Abdullahi announced the arrival of second batch of the state’s pilgrims in a statement issued in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said the airline carrying the pilgrims arrived Kaduna International Airport on Sunday at 4p.m with 545 pilgrims via Max airline, while 546 had earlier arrived.

He disclosed that the expected date of next flight was August 28, via Max Airline.

Abdullahi said all pilgrims would be given five litres of Zamzam water while claiming their luggage at Hajj Transit Camp, Mando, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)report that a total of 3,544 pilgrims performed hajj from Kaduna State this year.