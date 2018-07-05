Pulse.ng logo
Daddy Freeze and Guru Maharaj talk about religion in Nigeria

Daddy Freeze OAP teams up with Sat Guru Maharaj to talk about religion

In a recent Youtube video, the two discuss everything from religion to charity, love, and unity.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Daddy Freeze sits down with Sat Guru Sat Guru Maharaj to talk about religion.

The convenor of The Free Nation Online Church in Christ and spiritual leader, also known as the "Black Jesus" made a Youtube video, which was uploaded on July 4, 2018.

It starts with Freeze asking his guest about his death rumors.  Sat Guru Maharaj responds by revealing his reaction to the news. He also explains why he is very fond of flowers.

 

Next, the two talk about religious intolerance, proffering solutions to the ongoing crisis in the country.

This is followed by the spiritual leader sharing details of his ministry.

Watch the rest of the video above.

Fast Facts on Sat Guru Maharaj

He was born on December 20, 1947, in Ghana, according to his interview with NaijaGists. He was originally known as Mohammed Ajirobatan Ibrahim.

The spiritual guru started his religious group called the One Love Family or the One Love Mission, One Love, One Family and the Divine Love Family.

It was founded on November 1, 1987, after he received divine knowledge while studying in London in 1954.

In his words, "During the divine encounter, I received the light and was mandated to go and liberate mankind from poverty, oppression, and injustice. I was specifically told to return to Nigeria and start the work of the one that sent me."

Meet Guru Maharaj-Ji, the "living perfect master of this age" play

Meet Guru Maharaj-Ji, the "living perfect master of this age"

(peoplenpolitics)

 

Recently, there were rumors of his death. Sat Guru Maharaj reacted to them in a radio interview in Ibadan, Punch reports.

In his words, "I am at the Maharaji village in Ibadan, the highest spiritual center of the universe. I am alive and well. I am a perfect master. I got excited when I heard the news because physically, I am beyond death.

"People have been calling me. I am a happy man. I am a traditionalist and king of culture. It is your behavior and attitude that determine your death and success in life. If you are a good man, death does not exist. Anyone who dies must have done something wrong."

He added, "People die out of ignorance and disobedience. When a human being wakes up in the morning, he should be grateful to his creator."

The spiritual leader has been involved in a lot of scandals including calling the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye his spiritual son in 2009.

