Chris Pratt: Hollywood actor opens up about Christian faith

Hollywood actor, Chris Pratt, opens up about his Christian faith.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star spoke up while reacting to claims that Hollywood is anti-religious. According to him, the industry is not against Christianity or religion in general, adding that this is simply a false narrative.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Pratt said, "I think that there's this narrative that exists out there that Hollywood is anti-Christian or anti-religious, but it's just not the case."

He added, "They are kind of not anti-anything" but rather "kind of pro-whatever is authentic to you."

Pratt went on to say no one in the industry has criticised or shamed him for sharing his faith.

He said, "I've never had anyone try to shame me, to my face. Maybe they go say it behind my back. But if that's the case, go ahead. You can say whatever you want about me - to my face or behind my back. I'm not going to change."

Chris Pratt and his Christian faith

Over the years, the actor has become really vocal about his faith. Recently, he used his time on stage during a recent MTV award show to make a passionate speech about God.

In his words, "God is real. God loves, you, God wants the best for you. Believe that. I do." Pratt also encouraged people to "learn to pray," adding "It's easy, and it's good for your soul."

He explained why he did this while speaking with AP. The actor said his decision to share his faith was due to the current state of the world and "what I'm feeling called to do right now."

"That kind of a message, it might not be for everybody. But there is a group of people for whom that message is designed," he said. "And nothing fills my soul more than to think that maybe some kid watching that would say, 'Hey, I've been thinking about that. I've been thinking about praying. Let me try that out.'"

Several Bible verses can be found across his social media platforms.