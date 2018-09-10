Pulse.ng logo
Bishop Oyedepo Tap into Living Faith Founder's blessings for this week

Start your new week by claiming the popular preacher's covenant blessings.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bishop Oyedepo:Claim Living Faith Founder's blessings for week play Claim Living Faith Founder's blessings for week (facebook/davidoyedepoministries)

Start this week on the right note, by tapping into Bishop David Oyedepo's blessings.

The founder of the Living Faith Faith Church Worldwide International church also known as Winner's Chapel took to Facebook on Sunday, September 9, 2018, to share some prophetic words for the following seven days.

Bishop Oyedepo's covenant blessings

He wrote: "It is the Word of God that you put to work that works for you. A life of service to God guarantees your total health."

(facebook/davidoyedepoministries)

 

Bishop Oyedepo also prophesied against untimely death writing: "Everyone appointed to death reading this, that appointment is finally canceled! I decree the siege of untimely death broken in your life in the name of Jesus!

You will not be a liability or suffer in your old age in the name of Jesus! You will not bury your children in the name of Jesus! You will fulfill your days in the name of Jesus! From now, it will be said of your family, they don't die young in the name of Jesus!"

ALSO READ: Bishop Oyedepo’s latest sermon is all you need this week

He concluded with this: "Receive grace to remain in active kingdom service to the end in the name of Jesus! As your days are, so shall your strength be! I decree supernatural restoration of your divine health! No more break down in your life anymore in the name of Jesus! Every of your mocker will congratulate you this year! #ItsMyNewDawnEra"

Postby

Fast Facts on Bishop Oyedepo

The popular cleric is the founder and presiding Bishop of the megachurch known as Living Faith. He is also a Christian author, and architect.

According to Forbes, he is worth $150 million, making him the richest pastor in Nigeria.

Bishop Oyedepo is married to Pastor Mrs. Faith Abiola Oyedepo and their marriage is blessed with four children (David Jr., Isaac, Love, and Joy).

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

