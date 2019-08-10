Onike in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday urged Nigerians to put their trust firmly in God to give their leaders the grace to lead aright.

He urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of Arafat Day to seek God’s intervention on the current challenges facing the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Arafat Day is an Islamic holiday that falls on the 9th day of Dhu al-Hijjah of the lunar Islamic Calendar.

It is the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage; the day after is the first day of the major Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha.

It is also called the Day of Repentance and Acceptance of Supplications.

NAN reports that Saturday coincides with Islamic calendar of 9th of Dhu al-Hijjah, a unique day in the life of every Muslim, whether on hajj or not.

Onike urged Muslims to remember the significance of Arafat Day – forgiveness.

“Sheikh Ibrahim Hindy says, according to some scholars and ascetics, ‘Of the greatest of sins is for one to attend Arafah and then think that Allah has not forgiven him’.”

NAN report that about 2.5 million Muslims will perform the 2019 Hajj; 700,000 are residents of Saudi, while 1,843,961 pilgrims arrived from other countries.

The pilgrims, who are of various races, cultures, languages and social statuses, will assemble at a place near Makka, called Arafat, accoring to the Saudi Hajj Ministry.