Anglican's Rev. Nicholas Okoh blames media for homosexuality

news

Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh blames foreign media for the rise of homosexuality in Nigeria .

Punch reports that the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion shared his thoughts on same-sex couples in a recent interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Speaking with the news agency, the religious leader blamed the internet and satellite broadcasting for helping spread the western culture in particular homosexuality into the country. He added that this unlawful act is "veritably poisoning" the Nigerian society.

In his words, "Homosexuality hinders the progress of a nation and such ungodly images should never be shown in Nigeria. It is pertinent to note that the advent of satellite broadcasting has continued to pose a serious challenge to our traditional cultures, religious values and our identity as a people.

"Our youths are now being deceived by the international media with values that are at variance with our culture and the teachings of our religion."

ALSO READ: Anglican Pastor begs Christians to get close to homosexuals

Noting that homosexuality is aided by the "disintegration of social values and cultures,'' Rev Okoh encouraged Nigerians to hold on to their traditional culture.

"What is happening in the Nigerian society is a result of international influence and urbanization. As people move from villages to the cities, they are detached from their ancestral authority, parents, chiefs, and others," the Anglican primate said.

He added, "Anti-social behaviors that used to be tackled are no longer tackled all because of modernization; essentially, people are destroying themselves."

Meanwhile, the Anglican church in New Zealand has voted in favor of same-sex marriage. A new resolution was passed earlier this year that recognizes "the Church's teaching on the nature of marriage [which] is to affirm marriage as between a man and a woman"; but allows priests to offer "a non-formulary service."

Homosexuality in Nigeria

Rev Okoh's statements come after a 2017 survey by NOI Polls discovered a growing acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in the nation compared to a 2015 poll.

According to the research, there has been a seven percent increase in acceptance and nine percent rise in people who believe that the LGBT group should have equal access to health care, education, and housing.

In spite of this study, homosexuality remains a taboo since it was banned during the former President Goodluck Jonathan's time through the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act (SSMPA) of 2014. This law says that the penalty of gay marriage, same-sex "amorous relationships" and membership of gay rights groups is at least 14 years in prison.

This law has been maintained by the present administration. In July 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari insisted that homosexuality will not be legalized in the country . This was during a four-day official visit to the United States.