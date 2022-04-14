RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

We will continue to deliver unequalled benefits to subscribers, partners – Glo

Foremost digital services company, Globacom, has restated its commitment to continuous delivery of innovative products and services and unequalled benefits to its subscribers and business partners.

Brand Specialist, Globacom, Monisola Olofintuyi, Managing Director, Anselem Communication, Mr. Anselem Agwu, Managing Director, Latcom Global Resources Limited, Mr. Shehu Shola Lateef, Regional Manager, Globacom , Kaduna, Mr. Fatai Kilani, Managing Director, Good God Global Services, Mr. Michael Chukwu and CEO, Lekzritz Telcomms, Mr. Alex Uche Okoh during Globacom’s 2022 Dealer Appreciation Gala held in Lagos on Friday.

The Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., made the pledge on Friday while speaking at the 2022 Dealers Appreciation Gala Dinner held at the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos.

Dr. Adenuga who was represented at the occasion by Globacom’s Retail & Consumer Sales Chief, Mr. Ken Ogujiofor, said the dealers have worked assiduously with the company since inception in its quest to make Globacom the number one Telecommunications and Digital services provider in Nigeria, adding that the event was organized to celebrate them.

According to Mr Ogujiofor, Glo has a tradition of rewarding and upholding excellence among its treasured partners, part of which he said was the special incentive announced by the Chairman in the last quarter of 2021 to strengthen the distribution business and further support its partners to attain business goals of the company.

According to him, “We are delighted to note that the reward programme was a huge success, with many of our partners achieving and surpassing the target bands set for the two categories; volume push and activations. Very shortly, we shall be presenting prizes to the winners from different parts of the country”.

Paying tribute to them, He said, “We cannot achieve our goal of making Glo the number one network without the support of our business partners”.

Also at the event, Mr. Viju Unnithan of Marketing Department, made a presentation which highlighted the company’s commitment to enhancing Customer value, adding while Mr. Remi Makinde of Globacom’s Network Implementation Group; in another presentation on the company’s Network Quality Enhancement plan expatiate on how it has boosted the network significantly.

Cash prizes in the form of credit notes worth over N750m were presented to different categories of Glo dealers in appreciation of their support for Globacom over the years.

On the part of the dealers, it was appreciation all the way. “Globacom has delighted its trade partners tonight and on behalf of my fellow dealers, we say thank you to Globacom” said Managing Director of Zeph Associates, Mr. Tochukwu Nwosu whose company carted home three top prizes among the category 1dealers said “Globacom has delighted its trade partners tonight and on behalf of my fellow dealers, we say thank you to Globacom”, while the Managing Director of Yarab Integrated Limited, Alhaji Mobolaji Abdulrasaq said Globacom’s gesture is truly appreciated. “We will continue to work towards the progress of the company. Kudos to Glo.”

Guests at the event were entertained with music and comedy, courtesy of juju maestro, King Sunny Ade (KSA) and his African beats, the Groove Band as well as Godwin Komone, aka Gordons, and MC Forever who all made it a night to remember for a long time to come.

