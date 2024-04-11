Ilori's appointment as CIIN president, beacon of hope for insurance industry

According to Caroline Lucas, Director Special Projects, of TEXEM UK, the United Kingdom based leadership development firm, Ilori’s appointment marks a watershed moment for the entire landscape of Nigerian insurance.

“In the intricate web of the insurance world, there are figures whose presence resonates far beyond the boardrooms and policy documents.

“They are the luminaries, the visionaries whose every step reverberates through the industry, shaping its trajectory and defining its ethos.

“In this spotlight, we find Mrs. Yetunde Olubunmi Ilori ACII, FIIN, a stalwart recently appointed as the President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN),” Lucas said on TEXEM’s website, www.texem.co.uk.

She said Ilori’s journey is not merely a tale of professional ascent, but a narrative woven with threads of dedication, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Lucas said the new CIIN president, a product of University of Lagos is not just a leader in the insurance domain, but a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless professionals.

“With over three decades of experience under her belt, Yetunde Ilori’s contributions to the insurance sector are manifold and profound.

“From her formative years at Trans Nigeria Assurance Co. Ltd. in Ibadan, where she honed her skills and rose to head the Life and Pensions Department, to her tenure at Crusader Insurance.

“And later at AXA Mansard Insurance, where she steered the ship as Chief Executive Officer for an illustrious thirteen years, her journey has been nothing short of remarkable,” she stated.

Lucas added that Ilori’s impact transcends the confines of corporate corridors. She said Ilori has been a vanguard of inclusivity and diversity, championing initiatives that foster a more equitable and representative industry.

“As Chairperson of the Life Offices Committee and a member of various governing councils and boards, she has tirelessly worked towards creating spaces where voices from all walks of life are not just heard, but actively engaged and empowered.

“Yet, perhaps what truly sets Yetunde Ilori apart is her unwavering commitment to community and philanthropy.

“In the wake of personal tragedy, she founded the Rev. Kunle Ilori Foundation, a beacon of hope for over 300 widows, providing them with support and solace in their time of need,” Lucas added.

In his own encomium, Dr Alim Abubakre, the founder of TEXEM UK, said he is immensely proud to extend his heartfelt congratulations to Ilori.

Describing Ilori’s achievements as remarkable, Abubakre said her leadership journey embodies the spirit of transformation and empowerment, inspiring countless individuals, especially women, to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

“In reflecting on your esteemed position, it is evident that your wealth of experience, particularly as the former CEO of AXA Mansard, will be instrumental in charting new frontiers for the insurance industry in Nigeria.

“Your leadership promises to usher in an era of innovation, inclusivity, and sustainable growth, aligning with global best practices.

“Drawing inspiration from leading insurance regulatory bodies in emerging countries like India and China, where digitalisation and technology integration have revolutionized the industry, I am confident that under your stewardship, the CIIN will embrace these strategic imperatives,” he added.

Abubakre asserted that leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency, elevate customer experiences, and expand insurance penetration will undoubtedly propel the industry to greater heights.

“Ms. Ilori, as you embark on this transformative journey, remember that your vision, courage, and determination will continue to inspire generations to come.