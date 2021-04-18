Uber, Bolt drivers to embark on strike on Monday over low fares

The e-cab operators, under the aegis of Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association, said they would commence a strike action if their demands are not met.

National President of PEDPA, Idris Shonuga had at a press conference called for immediate upward review of e-cab fares to reflect the current economic reality in the country.

Shonuga said over 95 per cent of e-hailing transactions are consummated through Uber and Bolt platforms, adding that the companies had refused to review their pricing despite unprecedented increases in the price of fuel and vehicles spare parts.

He said, “In a quest to work harmoniously at resolving some issues, the association wrote several letters to the companies which were not attended to, showing nonchalant attitude towards our plight.

“Your companies have failed, refused and neglected to honour our request for a meeting to discuss issues beneficial to all e-hailing drivers in Nigeria.

“And to fashion a harmonious relationship that will benefit, dignify and improve the standard of living of e-hailing drivers, private car owners and the general standard of e-hailing business in the country.

“Instead of fixing a new and reasonable fare in line with inflation, the companies have recklessly continued to maintain the low fare, thereby, impoverishing young, hard-working Nigerians who are diligently and lawfully trying to make a decent living.”

The e-cab operators also demanded adequate welfare package for drivers and compensation to the families of those that lost their lives or are permanently disabled in the line of duty.

PEDPA further disclosed that more than 15 drivers had lost their lives, while some had been permanently disabled in accidents in the course of the service.

Speaking with The ICIR, the National Secretary of PEDPA Ajani Titilayo said the strike action by e-cab drivers was long overdue.

She said the current rate of N65 per kilometre was not reasonable for the drivers.