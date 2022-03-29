RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Top gift cards to sell in Nigeria and Ghana 2022

You have gift cards you want to sell but you are considering which gift card has a high resale rate? Don’t bother you head no more because this article will help you navigate through all of that. I shall be listing the top 7 gift cards to sell in Nigeria and Ghana in this article.

Change is constant they say and such definitely applies to gift cards rates. Gift cards rates don’t remain the same for long time, it changes frequently. What you may trade this month has the highest wouldn’t be the highest next month, so it’s advisable you take note of this and start trading your gift cards now.

Hot 7 gift cards to sell in Nigeria and Ghana

  1. American Express Gift Card (AMEX): AMEX gift card can be used to purchase goods and services such as restaurants, gas stations, coffee shops etc. literally anywhere in the United States that accepts American Express. Unfortunately the AMEX card cannot be reloaded.
  2. Nordstrom Gift card: Nordstrom gift cards are used to purchase high end fashionable items both physical and online. The USA physical card is currently selling at a high price. The physical cards have 16-digits and an 8-digits access number which is usually sealed.
  3. Steam Gift Card: gamers get in here because this is something you will definitely love to see. A Steam card can be used for the purchase of games, software, hardware and any other game updates. The UK steam physical card is one of the highest selling card.
  4. Google Play Gift Card: Google play gift cards are used to pay for apps, music, movie, books etc. The UK Google play physical card is selling on the high side also. 
  5. Macy’s Gift Card: Macy is a high end store that deals in the retail of different fashion items. Their card is loaded with specific money and it’s redeemable only for merchandise and in store services at Macy’s. The USA Macy’s gift card is on a hot run right now. 
  6. Apple Gift Card: Apple gift card are used to purchase hardware from the apple store. Such items includes iPhone, iPad, MacBook, etc. the Apple gift card is a whole separate gift card from ITunes gift card. These are two different category when trading on the Redem app. 
  7. Sephora Gift Card: Sephora is a beauty retail brand that houses majority of beauty products. If you are looking for anything beauty, then Sephora is your sure bet. Its gift card can be used to pay for any beauty related brand that vailable on the Sephora’s website or mobile app. A pin (though sealed) is being placed at the back of every Sephora’s gift card thus it being referred to as Sephora’s credit card.

Where can I trade my Gift cards?

Now that you are aware of the hottest gift cards, the next question will be where to trade especially now that you know the rates don’t stay the same.

In as much as the latter question is valid, what is also valid is asking yourself where exactly can I trade my cards at mouthwatering rates these cards offer without getting ripped? The answer to these questions, is Redem app. The Redem app is the best platform to trade your gift cards online, they offer mouthwatering rates, fast payment service, wonderful app features.

One of this feature is an in app Rate Calculator that makes your trades easier simply by telling you the rates at which a card goes for and its naira equivalent. With this you wouldn’t have to worry about being outdated on gift cards rates.

The Redem app is available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. A simple way of downloading the app is also going through the link on Redem’s website page https://www.getredem.io/

