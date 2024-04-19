ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  domestic

10 African countries with the lowest inflation rates in 2024

Chinedu Okafor

Growing rates of inflation have presented serious issues for African countries over the years. Despite being considered developing nations, several of the countries on the continent still have to contend with this issue, constituting a double-layered problem. This leads to complications that may be challenging to resolve. Fortunately, not all African countries have to deal with this problem.

10 African countries with the lowest inflation rates in 2024 [Getty Images]
10 African countries with the lowest inflation rates in 2024 [Getty Images]
  • Business Insider Africa presents the 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rate in 2024.
  • This list is courtesy of a report by the World Bank.
  • The West African country of Benin ranks number 1 on this list.

Recommended articles

One important economic indicator that affects every aspect of society is inflation. The recent spike in inflation across Africa has posed challenges to the stability and advancement of the continent's economy.

This problem became very prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic which drastically halted economic activities across the globe.

DON’T MISS THIS: 10 African countries with the highest inflation rate in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

While analysis from economists and financial institutions, indicates that the world is set to undergo an economic resurgence, it hardly takes away the fact that some African countries would struggle to immediately fix the damage brought about by years of enduring growing inflation.

On the other hand, several African governments have effectively managed their inflation rates, while most struggled. They utilized several initiatives to stop inflation from becoming insurmountable for their people.

The top ten of these countries are listed below. The list below is courtesy of a report by the World Bank titled “Addressing Inequality to Revitalize Growth and Alleviate Poverty in Africa,

With that said, here are the 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rate in 2024.

Source: Haver Analytics, Bloomberg
Source: Haver Analytics, Bloomberg World Bank
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Benin
  2. Seychelles
  3. Mali
  4. Burkina Faso
  5. Uganda
  6. Tanzania
  7. Senegal
  8. Rwanda
  9. Guinea-Bissau
  10. Equatorial Guinea
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Medlab West Africa, Pharmaconex partner to reshape healthcare landscape

Medlab West Africa, Pharmaconex partner to reshape healthcare landscape

10 African countries with the lowest inflation rates in 2024

10 African countries with the lowest inflation rates in 2024

A rundown of elements to consider while picking a proxy server

A rundown of elements to consider while picking a proxy server

5 reasons to own Bruhm Black series premium refrigerator, air-condition, Tv

5 reasons to own Bruhm Black series premium refrigerator, air-condition, Tv

Maser Group receives the biggest tender for supplying gensets in Africa

Maser Group receives the biggest tender for supplying gensets in Africa

Embracing Fun Side of Tech - Bringing fun to the tech industry

Embracing Fun Side of Tech - Bringing fun to the tech industry

CBN is not using foreign reserves to defend naira — Cardoso

CBN is not using foreign reserves to defend naira — Cardoso

What are the 4 best tips for online gaming success?

What are the 4 best tips for online gaming success?

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Will it reach ATH in 2024? Slothana, Dogeverse raise millions

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Will it reach ATH in 2024? Slothana, Dogeverse raise millions

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

40% of Nigeria's manufacturing firms to shut down over FX, power tariff (Image used for illustration) [Twellium]

40% of Nigeria's manufacturing firms to shut down over FX, new power tariff - MAN

Nigeria's inflation climbs to 33.20% in March as food prices continues to soar

Nigeria's inflation climbs to 33.20% in March as food prices continues to soar

Linus Idahosa Foundation for Empowerment (LIFE) uplifts widows in Epe with empowerment program

Linus Idahosa Foundation for Empowerment (LIFE) uplifts widows in Epe, Lagos

Union Bank to gift customers with GAC SUV, ₦15m at Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 Draw

Union Bank to gift customers with ₦15m at Save & Win Palli Promo 3.0 Draw