Kendall Ananyi who co-founded Tizeti and wifi.com.ng will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, following sexual harassment allegations.

Tizeti is a tech firm that provides high speed broadband internet to residences and businesses in Nigeria.

The company also deploys public Wi-fi Hotspot to locations across Africa.

On June 2, 2020, Kelechi Udoagwu accused Ananyi of sexually harassing and molesting her during her tutorship at the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST).

“I just laughed sadly cos I remember one Naija #tech mentor who was supposed to be mentoring me when I was in MEST & this dude (married) pulled out and put his d** in my hands in the bright afternoon, begging me for anything I could do *sigh.

“His name is Kendall Ananyi. Founder of wifi.com.ng or Tizeti,” Udoagwu had said.

Her tweets sparked outrage on social media, amidst a slew of high profile rape cases that have dominated the digital and mainstream media spaces in recent times.

Afterwards, Tizeti promised to investigate the allegations.

On Sunday, June 7, 2020, the company announced that it has asked Ananyi to step down from the role of CEO while an independent investigation continues apace.

Patricia Aiyedun and Ifeanyi Okonkwo will assume the role of interim co-CEOs “effective immediately.”

In a statement, the company said, “The Tizeti Network Board has asked Kendall Ananyi to step down from his role as CEO, effective immediately, while an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegation is conducted. Kendall Ananyi has agreed to remain fully compliant until the independent investigation concludes.

“We want to affirm that we take allegation of harassment, discrimination or misconduct of any kind, very seriously.

“Patricia Aiyedun, current Tizeti CFO and Ifeanyi Okonkwo, current Tizeti COO will assume the position of interim co-CEOs effective immediately.

“Before joining Tizeti, Patricia was a senior manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers with over 13 years of professional accounting and financial management experience.

“Ifeanyi Okonkwo has over 14 years experience in the telecommunications industry and is co-founder and current COO of Tizeti. Before co-founding Tizeti, Ifeanyi worked with various telecom companies including Blackberryand Eircom.

“We are thrilled to support Patricia and Ifeanyi as they assume their new role within the company.

“Tizeti continues to be fully committed to high ethical standards, gender equality and making sure our diverse team feels safe, valued and comfortable at all times.”

The scandal involving the Tizeti co-founder comes in the wake of a renewed social media campaign against rape, after two young students were sexually assaulted and killed in separate Nigerian cities in the span of a week.