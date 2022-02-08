The best marketplaces to sell your business's products and services online

So, whether you are an artist, a freelancer, or a home services provider, there are sites out there that will help you succeed without fail (and at least make sure someone has some coffee)! So, without further ado, let's get started.

Best for handmade crafts: Etsy

Etsy is the perfect site for artists and crafters looking to sell their handmade work online. It offers a variety of features that cater specifically to the needs of artisans, such as the ability to create a customized shop, showcase work in galleries, and connect with other artists.

Etsy charges a 3% commission, 5% transaction fee, and $0.20 listing fee (once in four months) on each product.

Best for freelancers: Upwork

Upwork is the largest marketplace for freelancers. With thousands of projects posted each day, you can find the perfect one for your skills and preferences. Plus, Upwork employs a powerful AI engine to help you find the best project match.

And once you've found your dream project, Upwork makes it easy to communicate with your client, track time, send invoices, and get paid.

Upwork charges a 20% commission on each sale.

Best for home services providers: Google My Business

Google My Business is the best way to get your home service business online and visible to potential customers. With this free, easy-to-use tool, you can create an optimized listing on the world's largest search engine - Google - as well as on google map. Plus, you'll have access to valuable metrics that show you how many people are clicking through, calling, and booking appointments with you. Customers can even leave reviews, which could help boost your ranking in search results. Besides, around 46% of customers use Google My Business to find a business in their locality.

Best for Writers: Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing

If you're a writer, Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing is the perfect platform for you. With KDP, you can self-publish your e-books and reach millions of readers worldwide. In addition, you keep complete control over your work, and there are no hidden fees - you only pay when your book sells.

Plus, with KDP Select, you can earn royalties of up to 70% on sales and reach even more readers through Kindle Unlimited and the Kindle Owners' Lending Library.

Best for accessories and clothing: Redbubble

Redbubble is a great site for artists and designers looking to sell their accessories and clothing online. It offers an easy-to-use platform with no listing fees or commission rates. Plus, you can reach millions of potential customers worldwide.

Redbubble takes a cut of each sale - between $0.50 and $12.00, depending on the product.