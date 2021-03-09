Firstly, Bitcoin is a trend that is being accepted by lots of companies and industries, and by becoming more common it has gotten the attention of the masses.

If you’re looking to start Bitcoin trading, don’t just start right away. You’ll need some practice first since trading is a complex thing to do. You need to be aware of the pros and the cons of Bitcoin in general and then decide whether trading is a good fit for you.

Once you’re sure you want to trade, then you’ll need to learn the basic skills. In other words, you’ll need to know which assets to buy and which ones to sell, you’ll need to know how to analyze the market, recognize trading trends and methods, and more.

You can do so by getting one of the many trading simulator apps. Game developers have produced a few so you’ll have some to choose from. Some of them focus on multiple cryptocurrencies while others focus only on Bitcoin. Nevertheless, they are high-quality apps. In that regard, here are some apps that will give Bitcoin trading practice:

Altcoin Fantasy

This is an app that supports Bitcoin, but other cryptocurrencies as well. You can focus on Bitcoin with this app or add another cryptocurrency to trade with. The market you trade on is virtual and you have virtual money to trade with. Some tools are also provided and they will help you analyze the market.

Additionally, Altcoin Fantasy offers competitions for skilled traders. The one with the best skills gets a reward in Bitcoin. Even with ample practice, you’ll run into difficulties when you’re trading for real. That’s why you can go for a trading platform.

One of the many you’ll come across is https://bitcoinequaliser.io/ , and it’s a common alternative to trading by yourself because it does the trading for you. The platform does this by relying on an algorithm and if you want to make use of its services then you’ll need to make an account. Also, you’ll need to deposit a small amount that will serve as your starting budget. Next, there are a few tutorials you’ll need to go over as well as a demo lesson. Once that’s done you can test out the platform with a live session.

Bitcoin Hero

Unlike Altcoin Fantasy, you can guess from the title, what cryptocurrency Bitcoin Hero focuses on. In this app, you also get a virtual market as well as some other players that will trade on it. Virtual money is also part of the package as are the tools you’ll be analyzing the market with. This app will be like a sandbox you can play in.

In other words, you can make all the mistakes you want to in Bitcoin Hero and you won’t feel any real consequences. Once you’ve sharpened your skills enough then you can start trading in the real world. Follow the same steps you did during practice and you should be fine. Naturally, you’ll pick up some new tricks along the way, and you’ll improve as a trader. In short, you’ll become a skilled trader over time.

Conclusion

As they say, practice makes perfect, but don’t forget about other important things when you start trading. One of them would be picking the Bitcoin wallet that will suit your needs. There are several such wallets that you’ll come across and you’ll need to do some research before you pick one. Other things to keep an eye out on are the price of Bitcoin, current trading trends as well as regulations regarding the cryptocurrency.

