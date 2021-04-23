Firms seal partnership on micro data centre

Speaking on the new compact data centre during its launch in Lagos recently, Senior Solution Architect for Anglophone West Africa at Schneider Electric, Osita Anyabuike, said the unique low-profile design data centre allows heavier edge servers, networking equipment, and UPS to be safely placed high up on a wall, thus freeing up valuable floor space and out of reach of physical security threats.

“Additionally, our replaceable dust filter and integrated band ventilation allows the 6U wall-mount micro data center to operate in dusty and light industrial environments, such as storefronts and warehouses, as well as office environments and traditional IT environments.

"Using our best-in-class tools, customers can quickly configure the EcoStruxure Micro Data Centre to include a wide range of capabilities, such as premium power protection with our APC Smart UPS battery backup products, advanced security options with the APC net box offer, and remote management and services enabled by its next-generation DCIM platform,” Anyabuike said.

Chief Executive Officer of Arravo, Ayo Adegboye, said the 6U low-profile rack micro data centre, designed for remote and branch office operations, would be the first ever compact in sub-Saharan Africa.

He said the solution will be marketed by Arravo.