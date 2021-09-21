RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Electric firm launches Partnerships of the Future

With the launch, Schneider Electric reaffirms its commitment to provide open, simple to deploy digital solutions to drive sustainability and efficiency.

Schneider Electric office
In its quest to strengthen global efforts at designing a more resilient, sustainable electric world, Schneider Electric has showcased pioneering energy management innovations and partner programs with the theme: “Partnerships of the Future; fueling sustainability and efficiency."

The programme is committed to enabling a green recovery, while supporting the mega trends of mass digitization and greater electrification, in a bid to ensure sustainability and energy efficiency at scale, the company says.

Schneider Electric calls this vision an ‘All-Electric, All Digital New Electric World’, powered by abundant clean energy, or Electricity 4.0.

Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice-President of Power Products, says: "The convergence of IT & OT, combined with the increasingly digital and electric world, allows us to offer smart interoperable solutions, systems and products that do not cost more to build and commission while bringing substantial cost efficiencies and operational synergies to the marketplace."

Schneider Electric also states that it wants its partners to openly collaborate with one another, to share and learn for mutual benefit and by extension, the benefit of their customers.

