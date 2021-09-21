The programme is committed to enabling a green recovery, while supporting the mega trends of mass digitization and greater electrification, in a bid to ensure sustainability and energy efficiency at scale, the company says.

Schneider Electric calls this vision an ‘All-Electric, All Digital New Electric World’, powered by abundant clean energy, or Electricity 4.0.

Rohan Kelkar, Executive Vice-President of Power Products, says: "The convergence of IT & OT, combined with the increasingly digital and electric world, allows us to offer smart interoperable solutions, systems and products that do not cost more to build and commission while bringing substantial cost efficiencies and operational synergies to the marketplace."