Electric firm to co-exhibit home-made, smart switchgear panels, others to oil sector

The Head of Building Business Unit, Schneider Electric, Mr Mojola Ola, who disclosed this in a press release noted that the partnership with Bantog has lasted more than four years.

He also stated that the collaboration between Schneider Electric and Bantog for joint exhibition at NOG was targeted at showcasing locally manufactured, smart and innovative electrical solutions with features that can be easily integrated into installations and platforms of oil and gas companies using the cloud.

In recent times, Nigerian companies have shown an improvement in capacity to design, assemble and completely manufacture essential components being used in various industries, the oil and gas inclusive.

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB has set a 10-year target of achieving 70 per cent local content.

Policies and enablers are being put in place to encourage and see Nigerian companies manufacture products locally, and that such manufacturers are patronised - consistent with several Executive Orders by the presidency.

Among the locally-manufactured products to be showcased at the apex oil and gas conference is the Prisma Smart Panel which has a capacity of up to 4000 amps and 415 volts and the ability to synchronize with other equipment as it connects to the cloud.

The smart panel contributes to optimum safety of persons as well as to high reliability and continuity of service of the electrical installation.

Prima Smart Panel conforms with IEC 61439-1 & 2 standards. The device can be used for all types of low voltage electrical switchboards and it integrates seamlessly with other smart devices, including Schneider Electric offerings with electrical, mechanical and communication features.

According to Ola, “Schneider Electric, in fulfilling its commitment towards growing indigenous companies and enshrining local content policies in Nigeria, partnered with Bantog Engineering, which is certified as a Prisma Partner Panel Builder for Schneider Electric to build panels with up to 600A and tested to 1000V insulation level at 415V rated voltage.

“These equipment which are manufactured to Schneider Electric’s rhapsody playbook processes also have the technical expertise of well trained engineers to provide technical services.

"Gone are those days when entire panels are imported. Whenever there was a fault, expatriates would be flown in and downtime was a regular occurrence.

“Today, our well trained engineers and system integrators are up to the task. That reduces the pressure on the nation’s hard-earned foreign reserves.”