Paxful celebrates 6th anniversary: Convenes weeklong global virtual conference

The event will be featuring reputable speakers across Africa which includes Farzam Ehsani, Founder & CEO, VALR (South Africa), Philip Asare, Founder, Blockchain Foundation Africa, and CEO at BTCGhana (Ghana), Ugochukwu Aronu, Founder & CEO, Xend Finance (Nigeria), David Gitonga, Founder, BitcoinKE (Kenya), Artur Schaback, Co-Founder & COO, Paxful and Abikure Tega, CEO, KurePay.

Topics of discussion will involve; Financial Inclusion and How Africa is taking the lead. Fintech Association of Nigeria will be leading the discussion on Crypto Disruptiveness. Paxful’s Built with Bitcoin Foundation Director; Yusuf Nessary will give a presentation on Bitcoin for Social Good.

A panelist discussion on How crypto empowers the unbanked will be led by Ray Youssef, Co-Founder & CEO, Paxful and Victor Asemota, Growth Partner, AnD Ventures.

The virtual event will feature music from Nigerian identical twin singers, song writers and influencers; Oiza and Meyi likewise Nigerian hip hop recording artist; King Bawa.

The audience can tune in to Paxful’s YouTube channel on Thursday, 15th July (5pm - 7pm GMT+1) for an Africa-focused event where Paxful will celebrate its over 2.5M African users.

Speaking on its Sixth anniversary; Ray Youssef; Founder & CEO, Paxful said “We are elated to be celebrating six years of continuous growth as a business. Just recently, Nigeria emerged our biggest market, we hit $1.5 billion in Volume with over 1.5 million users. Despite the ban of cryptocurrency in the country, we have seen tremendous adoption of our peer-to-peer platform. From March to June 2021, Nigerians traded N92.25bn ($225m) on Paxful and we are on track for a 20%+ increase in volume this year.”

“We are also excited that our mission to give everyone equal access to finance no matter who they are or where they are so they can control, own money and build the future they want with financial freedom is being materialized. The weeklong conference is another opportunity for us to educate our 2.5m users across Africa to learn and make great decisions that will impact their lives positively”. he added.

Additional achievements and milestones reached by Paxful include its Built with Bitcoin Foundation which has resulted in the building of four schools in Africa: two in Rwanda, one in Kenya and the fourth in Nigeria. From two formerly homeless founders, Paxful has grown to over 200 employees spread out across 4 offices.

About Paxful

Paxful is a peer-to-peer finance platform for people to make payments, transactions, and send money by buying and selling cryptocurrencies as a means of exchange.

Founded in 2015 by Ray Youssef and Artur Schaback, Paxful’s mission is to help everyone have equal access to finance no matter who or where they are.

Over 5 million people use Paxful to buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) with almost 400 different payment methods.

Ray Youssef, co-founder, and CEO of Paxful, set up the Built with Bitcoin Foundation to help people have access to education and water. To date, the foundation has built four schools (two in Rwanda, one in Kenya, and one in Nigeria. The Built with Bitcoin Foundation is funded by Paxful and in part by donations from Paxful users.

