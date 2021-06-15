Nigeria's inflation drops for 2nd straight month, NBS says

The agency said headline inflation dropped to 17.93% (year-on-year) in May 2021, lower than the 18.12% recorded the previous month.

However, the headline index marginally increased to 1.01% in May (month-on-month).

The June 15, 2021 report also showed that food inflation dropped from 22.72% in April to 22.28% in May.

Like headline inflation, the food sub-index also increased month-on-month to 1.05% last month, recording 0.06% more than was recorded in April.

Just like in April, only core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce, rose in May to 13.15%, according to the NBS report.

The CPI measures the average change over time in prices of goods and services consumed by people for day-to-day living.

10,534 respondents spread across the country usually provide price data for regularly priced market items of 740 goods and services.

Until April, inflation had consistently increased in Nigeria for 19 straight months starting with President Muhammadu Buhari's decision to shut down Nigeria's land borders in a bid to stem the activities of smugglers, a decision that heavily impacted business with regional neighbours.