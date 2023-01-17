CBN stabilizes the Naira with N6.9 trillion in 10 months

In October, the apex bank further injected $1.46 billion into the economy for the same purpose.

The CBN’s effort at intervening in the foreign exchange market has been criticized by the International Monetary Fund - IMF as the body has previously advised the country to stop the practice.

The IMF made this disclosure in its 2022 Article IV Consultation concluding statement after an official staff visit to Nigeria last year. The body advised the CBN to stop interfering in the market so that the commercial banks can determine dollar buy-sale rates to boost foreign capital flows to the economy.

The CBN’s monthly and quarterly economic reports further revealed that when compared with the previous quarter’s level, the total forex sales to authorized dealers by the bank which stood at $4.86 billion, decreased by 5.8 percent.

“Disaggregation shows that foreign exchange sales at interbank/invisibles and SMIS windows declined by 16.9 percent and 10.8 percent to $0.46 billion and $1.79 billion, respectively, relative to the levels in the preceding quarter.

“Similarly, SME interventions and sales at the Investors & Exporters window, decreased by 2.0 percent and 26.7 percent to $0.38 billion and $1.41 billion, compared with the amounts in the preceding quarter.” the apex bank noted.