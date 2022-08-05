RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business

Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units within a 3-year timeframe

#FeatureByLandWey: Despite economic challenges, especially in the real estate sector of the economy, one of Nigeria’s biggest developers, Landwey Investment Limited has concluded plans to deliver on its promise of 2,000 home units in 36 months time frame in Nigeria.

The outrageous increase in the cost of manufacturing materials including cement, blocks, sand, and glass in large volumes regardless has had the real estate company working incessantly to deliver 2,000 home units within the set three-year set timeframe.

According to the company, the promise came about as a result of the jump in the influx of people into Lagos for residential, commercial, and tourist purposes. Following reports from the Federal Mortgage Bank, Nigeria is plagued with a deficit of about 28 million housing units leaving the increased influx rate in dire need of a home.

LandWey on its own part has promised to play a significant role in mitigating this housing deficit by developing contemporary estates. It would be recalled that one of LandWey’s thriving projects, Urban Prime, over 1000 homes to its customers across the

Speaking on the new development at the home handover ceremony, the Managing Director, LandWey, Adeshola Bello, said “With the three-year-old Urban prime project amongst other ongoing projects has had us working tirelessly despite the hike in the price of construction materials, inflation, the volume of materials needed and other factors.”

She stressed that “LandWey is on a mission and will stop at nothing to ensure our clients get the best value for their money while we also pay detailed attention to the building process from start to finish”.

Urban Prime which was recently awarded by African property as a residential development in Nigeria sits on over 40 hectares of land with different building prototypes from apartments to semi-detached villas. According to the firm, the promise came about as a result of the jump in the influx of people into Lagos for residential, commercial, and tourist purposes.

