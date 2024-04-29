ADVERTISEMENT
7 factors to consider before investing in a money market fund

Amos Robi

Money market funds have become popular investment vehicles for many who seek low risk investment avenues

A man thinking about his money
A man thinking about his money

Money market funds offer investors a relatively low-risk option for parking their funds while still earning a modest return.

These funds invest in short-term, high-quality debt securities, making them a popular choice for those seeking stability and liquidity in their investments.

However, before diving into the world of money market funds, there are several important factors to consider to ensure you're making an informed decision.

Before choosing a money market fund, it's crucial to define your investment objectives and assess your risk tolerance.

Are you seeking capital preservation, liquidity, or a modest return? Understanding your goals will help you determine the most suitable money market fund for your needs.

Additionally, consider your risk tolerance - while money market funds are generally considered low risk, they still carry some level of risk, albeit minimal.

A woman at home counting money. Photo credits: Riska
A woman at home counting money. Photo credits: Riska

Like any investment, money market funds come with expenses. These expenses are typically reflected in the fund's expense ratio, which includes management fees, administrative costs, and other operational expenses.

Be sure to compare expense ratios among different funds, as lower expenses can translate to higher returns for investors over time.

Additionally, watch out for any additional fees, such as purchase or redemption fees, which can eat into your returns.

Money market funds invest in a variety of short-term debt securities, including Treasury bills, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit.

It's essential to review the fund's holdings and assess the quality of the securities it holds. Look for funds that invest in high-quality, highly liquid securities issued by reputable issuers. 4

Avoid funds with excessive exposure to risky or illiquid securities, as this can increase the fund's risk profile.

Kenyan currency
Kenyan currency

While money market funds typically offer lower returns compared to other types of investments, such as stocks or bonds, it's still important to evaluate the fund's yield and performance.

Compare the yields of different money market funds and consider historical performance to gauge how the fund has performed over time.

Keep in mind that past performance is not indicative of future results, but it can provide valuable insights into the fund's track record.

Even though money market funds invest in relatively safe securities, there is still a potential for credit risk.

This risk arises if the issuer of a security held by the fund defaults on its obligation to repay the principal or interest.

To mitigate this risk, look for money market funds with high credit quality holdings and consider funds that are rated highly by credit rating agencies such as Standard & Poor's or Moody's.

Savings
Savings Pulse Live Kenya

One of the key advantages of money market funds is their liquidity, allowing investors to easily access their funds when needed.

However, not all money market funds offer the same level of liquidity. Consider the fund's redemption policies and any minimum investment requirements to ensure the fund aligns with your liquidity needs.

Money market funds are subject to regulatory oversight to ensure investor protection and fund stability.

Stay informed about any regulatory changes or updates that may affect money market funds and consider funds that adhere to industry best practices and regulatory guidelines.

