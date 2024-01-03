- Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024.
- The list is courtesy of the Forbes real-time billionaires list.
- Johann Rupert & family heads into the new year as Africa’s richest man.
Top 10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024
For most enterprising individuals, the new year comes with new financial objectives that have been established to surpass the previous year's accomplishments, Africa included. As the new year begins, people aim to accomplish goals that have eluded them in the past, and African billionaires are no exception. Said billionaires are tasked with the responsibility of growing their ventures not just for themselves but also for their region’s economy, given how substantial the businesses they control are.
Recommended articles
Going off the quotes from most billionaires, including the ones in Africa, it is safe to assume that most of them are always looking to make even more money despite their already outlandish net worth's. Additionally, it is essential to acknowledge the critical role these high-net-worth individuals play in defining the continent's growth.
By channeling their wealth into strategic initiatives, these individuals can drive economic growth, promote social welfare, and propel the continent toward a more sustainable and inclusive future.
With that said, it is interesting to note which billionaires are starting off the year on the right foot.
Also, it is interesting to have a reference point as the year progresses. Therefore, this article shows Africa’s top billionaires at the start of 2024.
This list is courtesy of the Forbes Daily billionaires ranking platform, which tracks daily changes to the net worth of the most high-net-worth individuals across the globe.
The figures below represent the net worth of the entrants as of the 1st of January 2024.
10 richest people in Africa at the start of 2024
|Rank
|Name
|Net worth
|Country
|Industry
|Global rank
|1.
|Johann Rupert & Family
|$10.3 billion
|South Africa
|Luxury goods
|192nd
|2.
|Aliko Dangote
|$9.5 billion
|Nigeria
|Cement, Sugar
|228th
|3.
|Nicky Oppenheimer & Family
|$8.3 billion
|South Africa
|Diamonds
|283rd
|4.
|Nassef Sawiris
|$7.4 billion
|Egypt
|Construction and investments
|345th
|5.
|Abdulsamad Rabiu
|$5.9 billion
|Nigeria
|Cement, Sugar
|489th
|6.
|Nathan Kirsh
|$5.8 billion
|Eswatini (Swaziland)
|Retail, real estate
|497th
|7.
|Issad Rebrab & Family
|$4.6 billion
|Algeria
|Food
|647th
|8.
|Mohamed Mansour
|$3.6 billion
|Egypt
|Diversified
|854th
|9.
|Naguib Sawiris
|$3.3 billion
|Egypt
|Telecom
|927th
|10.
|Mike Adenuga
|$3.1 billion
|Nigeria
|Telecom, oil
|1031st
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng