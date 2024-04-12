ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

Bayo Wahab

Adelabu says his comment was not intended to insult the sensibilities of Nigerians.

Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu
Power Minister, Adebayo Adelabu

Recommended articles

Recently, the minister while addressing journalists in Abuja said Nigerians lack the culture of electricity consumption management because of cheap power supply.

Adelabu made the statement after the government announced a tariff increase for Band A consumers.

The minister’s comment, widely considered offensive, sparked outrage as many Nigerians called for his removal.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, April 11, 2024, Adelabu apologised, saying his comment was not intended to insult the sensibilities of Nigerians.

“Anything we have said that is considered offensive, we are sorry about that,”

“It was innocent advice with regard to energy consumption management which we believe will go a long way in reducing people’s energy bills. And that advice was directed at those that we believe that because of the recent increase in tariff will start enjoying 20 hours of power per day,” the minister said.

Recall that despite the country’s economic crisis, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) recently increased the electricity tariff for customers enjoying 20 hours of power supply daily.

Customers in this category are said to be under the Band A classification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The development sparked outrage as Nigerians condemned the immediacy of the tariff increase despite the situation of the country.

Clarifying the development, the Minister of Power said the increase would affect only 1.5 million of the about 12 million consumers in the sector.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

Senator vows to sponsor out-of-school children in 250,000 Zamfara households

'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

'You’ve dug your pit' - Fubara publicly slams LG chairmen loyal to Wike

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

I didn't intend to insult you - Minister of Power apologises over his freezer remark

It's a sad week for creative industry - Minister reacts to Jnr Pope's death

It's a sad week for creative industry - Minister reacts to Jnr Pope's death

Tinubu mourns former minister, Ogbonnaya Onu

Tinubu mourns former minister, Ogbonnaya Onu

Wike loses more ground as Odili pronounces Fubara political leader of Rivers

Wike loses more ground as Odili pronounces Fubara political leader of Rivers

Billionaire businesswoman sentenced to death for embezzling $12 billion

Billionaire businesswoman sentenced to death for embezzling $12 billion

Photographer taking pictures from the shore is swept away by strong waves and drowns

Photographer taking pictures from the shore is swept away by strong waves and drowns

BREAKING: Tragedy as Buhari's ex-Minister Ogbonnaya Onu dies at 72

BREAKING: Tragedy as Buhari's ex-Minister Ogbonnaya Onu dies at 72

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu. [Twitter:@HEAhmedAliyu]

Sokoto Govt to address severe water scarcity amidst high temperatures

FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overcharging customers, orders token reimbursements [Channels TV]

FG fines AEDC ₦200m for overbilling customers, orders token reimbursements

Expert urges Govt to enforce ear, hearing care policy to curb disease [UF Health]

Expert urges Govt to enforce ear, hearing care policy to curb disease

File Photo of the Nigerian Army [Punch]

Army thwarts kidnap attempt, rescues victim on Nasarawa-Keffi road