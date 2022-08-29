RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

BTC market crashes, around $70 billion lost after comments by US bank chair

Pulse nigeria

Powell’s comment has led to the strength of the dollar while other markets like the stock market have been hit very hard.

BTC market crashes, around $70 billion lost after comments by US bank chair (CNBC)
BTC market crashes, around $70 billion lost after comments by US bank chair (CNBC)

Recommended articles

Powell’s annual policy speech affirmed the bank chief’s resolve to cut down on inflation by any means, an act he dubbed “using our tools forcefully” to attack the all-time high inflation the country has witnessed in more than 40 years.

Although the country has witnessed four consecutive interest rate hikes totalling 2.25 percentage points, Powell argued the bank was in no way ready to stop or pause its continued interest hikes.

The remainder of the crypto market had immediately gone down following Powell’s comment.

The price of Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, is currently about $1,500, down 10%.

This further led to a 4% 24-hour decline as the total value of the cryptocurrency market fell to $978 billion which caused the market worth to further drop by around $70 billion.

Powell had also noted the onset of inflation which will be heralded by higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labour market conditions currently being introduced by the bank's new decision.

These decisions, he added, may also bring some pain to households and businesses while noting that those were the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation.

Apart from bitcoin prices, stocks fell after Powell’s speech, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average off more than 500 points. Treasury yields were off their highs of the session too.

Powell’s comment, however, has led to the strength of the dollar while other markets like the stock market have been hit very hard due to investors’ refusal to commit to risky investments.

Bitcoin and the larger crypto market have closely followed the stock market as investors holding digital assets have started trading them like tech stocks more lately,

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Pulse nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

'Score 1 goal and defend' - Roma fans blast Mourinho after parking the bus in 1-0 win against Cremonese

BBNaija 7: Biggie might be swapping housemates today, here's why

BBNaija 7: Biggie might be swapping housemates today, here's why

'I didn't mean to disrespect you' – Kizz Daniel apologises to Tanzanian fans, offers free show

'I didn't mean to disrespect you' – Kizz Daniel apologises to Tanzanian fans, offers free show

Barcelona vs Man City? Chelsea to clash with Real Madrid again? [See the UCL pots]

Barcelona vs Man City? Chelsea to clash with Real Madrid again? [See the UCL pots]

BBNaija 7: Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann & Groovy nominated for eviction

BBNaija 7: Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryann & Groovy nominated for eviction

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

'Mourinho does it again' - Reactions as AS Roma refuse to be bullied by Allegri's Juventus

Osimhen shows off style, Oshoala continues recovery from injury [Photos]

Osimhen shows off style, Oshoala continues recovery from injury [Photos]

BBNaija 7: Three ladies are interested in me but I’ll consider Chichi- Deji tells Big Brother

BBNaija 7: Three ladies are interested in me but I’ll consider Chichi- Deji tells Big Brother

Trending

BTC market crashes, around $70 billion lost after comments by US bank chair (CNBC)

BTC market crashes, around $70 billion lost after comments by US bank chair