From the bustling hubs of Addis Ababa to the surrounding Cape Town International Airport, Africa's airports are elevating the standards of excellence. These hubs facilitate seamless journeys, and also reflect the continent's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and passenger-centric services.

Skytrax, an internationally recognized organization that assesses airlines worldwide, recently unveiled its report on the Best Airports in Africa in 2023.

In the regional ranking, four airports in South Africa made the list, with the others coming from Kenya, Morocco, Rwanda, and Mauritius.

Below are 10 best international airports in Africa in 2023:

1.Cape Town International Airport, South Africa

Cape Town International Airport stands prominently as one of Africa's premier international airports. Modern infrastructure, eco-friendly practices, and a commitment to passenger comfort contribute to its acclaim. It caters to an opulent crowd, ushering in 4.13 passengers per 10 square meters daily.

2.King Shaka International Airport, South Africa

Located in Durban, South Africa, King Shaka International Airport stands as a beacon of excellence among Africa's best international airports. With a total floor area of 102,000 m2 (1,100,000 sq ft), the terminal is capable of handling 7.5 million passengers per year.

3.Johannesburg International Airport, South Africa

It serves as the primary airport for domestic and international travel for South Africa and since 2020, it is Africa's fifth busiest airport, with a capacity to handle up to 28 million passengers annually

4.Casablanca International Airport, Morocco

With about 7.6 million passengers passing through the airport in 2022, it was the busiest airport in Morocco and in the top 10 of busiest airports in Africa. The airport serves as hub for Royal Air Maroc, Royal Air Maroc Express and Air Arabia Maroc.

5.Mauritius International Airport

The airport was previously known as the Plaisance Airport and has direct flights to several destinations in Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe. Its strategic location and commitment to passenger satisfaction contribute to its status as one of the best international airports in Africa, symbolizing the gateway to a paradise destination.

6.Marrakech International Airport, Morocco

It is an international facility that receives several European flights as well as flights from Casablanca, some of the Arab world nations and from 2024, flights from North America. The air terminals (1 and 2) are 22,000 m2 (236,806 sq ft) and designed to handle 2,500,000 passengers per year.

7.Addis Ababa International Airport, Ethiopia

The airport was formerly known as Haile Selassie I International Airport. It is the main hub of Ethiopian Airlines, the national airline that serves destinations in Ethiopia and throughout the African continent, as well as nonstop service to Asia, Europe, North America and South America.

8.Kigali International Airport, Rwanda

Kigali International Airport, formerly known as Gregoire Kayibanda International Airport, is the primary airport serving Kigali. It is also of regional importance as it serves Congolese, Burundian and Ugandan cities. Its terminal building handles a capacity of 1.5 million passengers per year.

9.Nairobi International Airport, Kenya

Nairobi International Airport not only proudly serves the city of Nairobi but acts as a connection point to many East African destinations. Today, the airport has quadrupled its capacity to host 26.5 million passengers annually.

10.Bloemfontein International Airport, South Africa

