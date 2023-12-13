ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

10 African countries with the highest number of languages

Adekunle Agbetiloye

Aside from the number of countries in Africa and the population that defines its diversity, the continent is home to many languages. With roughly one-third of the world's 6,000 languages, Africa boasts over 2,000 linguistic variations to cater to its population surpassing 1.2 billion.

10 African countries with the highest number of languages
10 African countries with the highest number of languages
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the highest number of languages.
  • Across the continent, English proficiency remains relatively steady, with various age groups showing similar competence levels.
  • The list is courtesy of Statista.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

On the continent, there are at least 75 languages in Africa which have more than one million speakers. The rest are spoken by populations ranging from a few hundred to several hundred thousand speakers.

Chief among African languages is Swahili, spoken in the southern and eastern parts of the continent. Hausa is the primary language for Chadic people in Nigeria, Niger and Chad, while Yoruba is spoken in southwest Nigeria, Benin Republic, and Togo. More than 150 million people speak each of these languages.

With this staggering linguistic variety, Africa stands as a testament to the beauty of human communication. And this linguistic diversity is not just a numerical feature but a living narrative that tells the stories of a multitude of cultures, traditions, and histories.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, non indigenous languages like English and French are widely spoken and used in various parts of the continent, primarily due to historical colonial influences. For instance, the English language is spoken by about 130 million Africans, and it's an official or secondary language in 27 out of 54 countries on the continent.

Rank Country Number of languages
1 Nigeria 520
2 Cameroon 227
3 Democratic Republic of the Congo 214
4 Chad 129
5 Tanzania 128
6 Ethiopia 92
7 Côte d'Ivoire 88
8 Ghana 83
9 Sudan 75
10 South Sudan 73
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the lowest debts to the IMF

10 African countries with the lowest debts to the IMF

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Top trending Google searches by Nigerians in 2023

Top trending Google searches by Nigerians in 2023

Top 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders

Top 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders

10 African countries with the highest debts to the IMF

10 African countries with the highest debts to the IMF

Top 5 countries that Nigeria buys the most products from

Top 5 countries that Nigeria buys the most products from

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IMF

10 African countries with the highest debts to the IMF

Egypt's richest man Nassef Sawiris

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank,

World Bank to provide electricity for 100 million Africans by 2030

Kigali Rwanda Top 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders

Top 10 African cities with the highest number of business founders