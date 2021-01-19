In a span of one year, the damage was tremendous; financial markets collapsed, civil unrest became rampant and the world underwent a global lockdown which was the first of its kind.

Numerous small and medium sized businesses around the world instantly felt the impact of the subsequent lockdown. Globally, we experienced a rare recession. However, the Nigerian government acted quickly and effectively by providing funds to support micro, small & medium business enterprises who were struggling.

In the third month of 2020, the nation began to shut down into what slowly became a complete and utter lockdown, mirroring the decision of the world in a bid to thwart the spread of the virus.

How the Federal Government is supporting Small Businesses with The Survival Fund

With a vast majority of small and medium sized businesses in the country under threat of being affected negatively by a pandemic that was spreading rapidly and without cure, it became the mission of the federal government to find a swift and efficient method to curb the impending financial damage the situation would have on the economy and in the homes of the Nigerian people.

The MSME Survival Fund was created with the objective of providing financial support to these struggling enterprises through payroll support and other creative methods to keep their businesses afloat.

With over five hundred thousand Nigerians expected to benefit from the initiative, the government has already successful given payroll support to over 59,000 businesses in the country with an approximate of 283,032 employee combined, as well as offering 59,000 thousand artisan beneficiaries support across 24 state.

Flooding social media with testimonies, one B. Salahuddeen took to the popular social media app, Twitter to share his gratitude.

“God bless Survival Fund. My business thrived as a result of your intervention. I am grateful to the FG”

With the brilliant initiative at work, numerous families will no longer find it difficult to maintain their current lifestyle. Fathers & Mothers have been able to maintain a roof over the heads of their family, provide adequate food and even pay employees. Verified reports have also shown that funds have been distributed amongst the recipients who applied & qualified to receive it.

The Federal Government is effectively assisting the country regain its economic vitality with an innovative and forward-thinking initiative that has proven to be an efficient check against the effects of the global pandemic. The statistics have shown that business owners are being reached on the ground level and the steady growth of the nation is assured.

“We are dedicated to empowering and sustaining MSMEs across Nigeria which remains a fundamental component to ensuring our economy recovers from the harsh consequences of the pandemic” - Mr Tola Adekunle, Special Advisor to the Vice President on Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria.

