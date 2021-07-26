Haven Homes profile at Young Entrepreneurs International Summit

Pulse Nigeria

Notable young business leaders and entertainment practitioners that were recognized include Mr. Macaroni, Brother Shaggi, Toke Makinwa, Managing Director of Haute Fashion Africa, Tolu Bally, Timi Bello of Media Panache.

Others are Uche Pedro of BellaNaija, Nancy Isime of NIP Studios and Nikky Ufondu of Gemini Luxury Homes.

Speaking at the event, General Manager, Haven Homes, Ufuoma Ilesanmi, disclosed that, the recognition came as a result of opportunity with relevant support which she has gotten from company and her pursue for success in her career.

Ilesanmi further noted that, leadership comes with a lot of challenges which every young person who desire to be successful in business and other sphere of life must be ready to face and overcome.

She applauded the initiators of Young Entrepreneurs International Summit for propelling Africans to be the best in whatever circle they are irrespective of their age.

Haven Homes has been in the forefront of providing young Nigerians including notable music stars to be landlords in the prime estate which comes with luxury and affordability plans for over twenty years.

Richmond Gate Estate, Lekki was built by Haven Homes, the Real Estate subsidiary of Haven Global Resources Ltd, a firm registered as a limited liability company in Nigeria. Since its first residential development in 2006, the organization has been building beautifully crafted, unique and luxurious homes that present the occupiers with very comfortable lifestyle.

The growing list of those who have bought into the idea unique comfort provided by Haven Homes include top business executives and popular celebrities who appreciate style, class with the beauty of returning to a home befitting of their international stardom.

